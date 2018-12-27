New ‘How To Train Your Dragon 3’ TV Spot Says Goodbye To Toothless

A new TV spot for How to Train Your Dragon: The Hidden World sees Hiccup saying goodbye to Toothless in what might be a permanent farewell.

This third installment is set to be the last entry to the How to Train Your Dragon franchise. “We thought about it for a long time and came up with what we think is a bittersweet way to say goodbye to these characters, but the right way,” director Dean DeBlois said. “You will understand why Hiccup says, as you heard in the trailer, ‘There were dragons when I was a boy.’ And by the end of this film, you’ll have answered the question of what could have happened to them.” You can get a taste of how the How to Train Your Dragon franchise will break hearts in its finale in the TV spot featured at the beginning of the video above.

Videos by ComicBook.com

The franchise launched in 2010 with the first How to Train Your Dragon movie. It has sinced spawned a spinoff series on Netflix which will also end with the release of the third movie. It really is the end of the line for Hiccup and Toothless.

From DreamWorks Animation comes a surprising tale about growing up, finding the courage to face the unknown…and how nothing can ever train you to let go. What began as an unlikely friendship between an adolescent Viking and a fearsome Night Fury dragon has become an epic adventure spanning their lives. Welcome to the most astonishing chapter of one of the most beloved animated franchises in film history: How to Train Your Dragon: The Hidden World. Now chief and ruler of Berk alongside Astrid, Hiccup has created a gloriously chaotic dragon utopia. When the sudden appearance of female Light Fury coincides with the darkest threat their village has ever faced, Hiccup and Toothless must leave the only home they’ve known and journey to a hidden world thought only to exist in myth. As their true destinies are revealed, dragon and rider will fight together—to the very ends of the Earth—to protect everything they’ve grown to treasure.

Are you going to miss Toothless? What do you want to see from the third and final How to Train Your Dragon movie? Share your thoughts in the comment section!

How to Train Your Dragon: The Hidden World is set to release in theaters on March 1, 2019.