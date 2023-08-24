Summer vacation may have ended, but there's still time to get away in Vacation Friends 2. WWE superstar and actor John Cena (Fast X, Barbie, Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem) and Meredith Hagner (Search Party) reprise their roles from 2021's Vacation Friends as bawdy vacationers Ron and Kyla, the carefree couple who treated the just-engaged Marcus (Lil Rel Howery, Bad Trip) and Emily (Yvonne Orji, Insecure) to a weekend of debauchery — only to crash their vacation friends' wedding. Vacation Friends 2 picks up a few months later, reuniting newlyweds Marcus and Emily with new parents Ron and Kyla.

The logline: "This uproarious sequel finds newly married couple Marcus (Howery) and Emily (Orji) inviting their uninhibited besties Ron (Cena) and Kyla (Hagner), who are also newly married and have a baby, to join them for a vacation when Marcus lands an all-expenses-paid trip to a Caribbean resort. His reason for traveling there in the first place is to meet with the owners of the resort to bid on a construction contract for a hotel they own in Chicago. But when Kyla's incarcerated father Reese (Steve Buscemi) is released from San Quentin and shows up at the resort unannounced at the worst possible moment, things get out of control, upending Marcus' best laid plans and turning the vacation friends' perfect trip into total chaos."

How to Watch Vacation Friends 2 Online



You can stream Vacation Friends 2 exclusively on Hulu, with a subscription or free trial. Hulu plans start at $7.99/month for the Hulu (With Ads) plan, $14.99/month for the Hulu (No Ads) plan, or for cord cutters, the Hulu + Live TV with Disney+ and ESPN+ plan for $69.99/month. Disney+/Hulu bundles cost $9.99/month for Disney+ and Hulu with ads; $12.99/month for the basic Disney+, Hulu, and ESPN+ bundle with ads; or $19.99/month for ESPN+ with ads and ad-free Disney+ and Hulu.

When Is Vacation Friends 2 on Hulu?



Vacation Friends 2 is streaming Friday, August 25th on Hulu. New titles are typically added to the service at 12:00 AM ET / 9:00 PM PT, meaning viewers on the west coast can start watching as soon as 9:00 PM Pacific Time on Thursday night.

Is Vacation Friends 2 Playing In Theaters?



No, the Vacation Friends sequel is skipping theaters for streaming and will premiere exclusively on Hulu.

Vacation Friends 2 Cast



From director Clay Tarver (Vacation Friends, Joy Ride) and writers Tom Mullen and Jonathan Goldstein and John Francis Daley (Horrible Bosses, Spider-Man: Homecoming, Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves), Vacation Friends 2 stars Lil Rel Howery, Yvonne Orji, John Cena, and Meredith Hagner. Other cast members include Carlos Santos (Gentefied), Ronny Chieng (M3GAN), Jamie Hector (The Wire) and Steve Buscemi (The Big Lebowski).