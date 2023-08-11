Vacation Friends 2 Trailer: John Cena & Lil Rel Howery Return for Hulu Sequel

Hulu is gearing up to release their next big film with the highly anticipated sequel to Vacation Friends, and fans are super excited to see what the characters are up to next. Vacation Friends 2 brings back all of the main cast from the first one, including John Cena and Lil Rel Howery, and we're finally getting our first look at what's going to happen in the franchise. The streaming service has finally released the first trailer for Vacation Friends 2, and you can check it out below.

Watch the New Trailer for Vacation Friends 2 Now

Vacation Friends 2 Star Recently Talked Possible Sequel Ideas

Back in 2021, Yvonne Orji spoke with ComicBook.com about the sequel before it was announced and she had one specific idea in mind. Orji revealed that she would want her and Howrey's character to be the crazy vacation friends this time around.

"I don't know what the sequel looks like, but I would be interested in Emily and Marcus becoming the crazy vacation friends to another unsuspecting couple," Orji revealed us . "It's kind of like a pay it forward and just like, my how the mighty have fallen, eh?"

What is Vacation Friends 2 About?

Hulu describes Vacation Friends 2 as follows, "Picking up a few months after the end of "Vacation Friends," this uproarious sequel finds newly married couple Marcus (Howery) and Emily (Orji) inviting their uninhibited besties Ron (Cena) and Kyla (Hagner), who are also newly married and have a baby, to join them for a vacation when Marcus lands an all-expenses-paid trip to a Caribbean resort. His reason for traveling there in the first place is to meet with the owners of the resort to bid on a construction contract for a hotel they own in Chicago. But when Kyla's incarcerated father Reese (Buscemi) is released from San Quentin and shows up at the resort unannounced at the worst possible moment, things get out of control, upending Marcus' best laid plans and turning the vacation friends' perfect trip into total chaos."

Vacation Friends 2 will feature an all-star cast including, John Cena, Lil Rel Howery, Yvonne Orji and Meredith Hagner with newcomers Carlos Santos, Ronny Chieng, Jamie Hector and Steve Buscemi.

Hulu will release Vacation Friends 2 on August 25th. Stay tuned to ComicBook.com for more updates on the Vacation Friends sequel as we learn it.

