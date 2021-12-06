Hugh Jackman Calls Out Ryan Reynolds: “You Could Have Put That Anywhere!”

The ongoing public “feud” between celebrity pals Hugh Jackman and Ryan Reynolds continued over the weekend, with a social media post from Jackman “calling out” Reynolds for the placement of an advertising banner for Red Notice, the actor’s new Netflix movie with Dwayne Johnson and Gal Gadot. Why? Well, because the placement is less than a block down the street from a large sign celebrating the upcoming Broadway run of The Music Man, starring Jackman and Sutton Foster. Feeling upstaged, Jackman took to social media to remind Reynolds that the Red Notice poster could have gone literally anywhere else in all of New York.

We’re relatively certain this means Reynolds will have to take out an ad in the Music Man program for Aviation Gin. It’s the only thing that makes sense as the next step.

Videos by ComicBook.com

You can see Jackman’s good-natured gripe below, as well as a second tweet featuring a clearer shot of the Music Man ad at the Winter Garden.

https://twitter.com/TurkeyLegJeff/status/1390454269086740488?ref_src=twsrc^tfw

https://twitter.com/TurkeyLegJeff/status/1390454269086740488?ref_src=twsrc^tfw

Red Notice, which got a limited theatrical run in October before becoming the most-watched movie in Netflix’s history, stars Ryan Reynolds, Gal Gadot, and Dwayne Johnson, as a pair of criminals and the FBI’s top profiler, respectively, as they become embroiled in a complex investigation together.

“We have to be more consistent at making these movies more culturally relevant and putting them in the zeitgeist,” Netflix executive Scott Stuber recently said. “We know the audience is there for these movies, but I want people to feel that impact in their conversations with friends and colleagues where they’re saying did you hear about this movie ‘Old Guard’? We’ve done it, but we haven’t done it consistently.”

Rawson Marshall Thurber, who directed Johnson in the films Skyscraper and Central Intelligence, recently gushed to Empire Magazine about working with the star-studded Red Notice cast, and gave a little insight into the dynamic between Johnson and Reynolds.

“I mean, talk about charisma,” Thurber said. “So what does happen when you get Deadpool, Wonder Woman, and Black Adam in the immediate vicinity of one another? I feel very, very fortunate. It’s a little bit like directorial cheating, having all three of them together in the same frame. Chemistry is just not a function of writing or even directing – it’s a function of casting. You either have it or you don’t. And those guys have something special.”

In Red Notice, Johnson’s federal agent character is on the hunt for Reynolds’ art thief. “[Dwayne plays an] FBI profiler who specializes in art crime,” Thurber explained. “He is on the hunt for Ryan Reynolds, who plays the most wanted art thief in the world. Gal Gadot plays this mysterious figure in the art world. As the say… hijinks ensue.”