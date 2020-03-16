Ryan Reynolds and Blake Lively Donate $1 Million For Coronavirus Relief, Give Out Hugh Jackman's Phone Number

Just a day after Ryan Reynolds and Blake Lively announced their Mint cell phone company is giving free service to new and existing customers alike amidst the coronavirus pandemic, the celebrity power couple announced they are donating $1 million to non-profit efforts in Canada to help those impacted by the illness. Reynolds announced the news through a post on his Instagram Monday afternoon, all while jokingly giving out Hugh Jackman's number.

"Covid-19 has brutally impacted older adults and low income families," Reynolds writes. "Blake & I are donating $1 million to be split between FEEDING AMERICA and FOOD BANKS CANDA. If you can give, these orgs need our help."

The Deadpool star adds, "Take care of your bodies and hearts. Leave room for joy. call someone who's isolated and might need connection," before adding Jackman's fake number with a tear emoji.

View this post on Instagram @feedingamerica @foodbankscanada ♥️ A post shared by Blake Lively (@blakelively) on Mar 16, 2020 at 5:06pm PDT

Sunday evening, Mint announced "all current and new customers" would receive free unlimited high-speed data add-ons.

“These last few days have thrown the world into an unprecedented moment of uncertainty where reliable communication is of the utmost importance,” the statement reads. “As your communication provider, we feel it’s necessary to do something that could possibly help all of us navigate this tough time a little bit better. Starting 3-15-20 through 4-14-20, Mint Mobile will be providing all current and new customers with FREE unlimited high-speed data add-ons.”

Monday afternoon, President Donald Trump and his coronavirus response team suggested any gatherings with 10 or more people should be postponed or limited. According to the Johns Hopkins University COVID-19 tracker, 181,546 cases of the lethal respiratory infection have been diagnosed worldwide. Upwards of 7,126 deaths have resulted from the infection, including at least 50 within the United States.

Starting tomorrow, major metropolitan areas like New York and Los Angeles are shuttering most public gathering places such as movie theaters, concert halls, and the like. New York is limiting all restaurants and cafes to take-out and delivery orders only.

