Hulu Stopped Working and People in Quarantine Started Freaking Out
For the second time in a week, Hulu has suffered from widespread outages leaving millions of customers in the dark as they remain self-quarantined indoors. News of the outage began reaching all corners of social media Saturday night and it was a matter of time before #HuluDown became the top trending topic on Twitter.
According to DownDetector.com, the outages appear to be widespread, across the majority of the country. As you might expect, hotspots include major population centers such as New York, Los Angeles, and the Mid-Atlantic. There's also a substantial amount of reported outages in the Pacific Northwest and Great Lakes regions while the majority of the Great Plains and Rocky Mountain regions appear to be issue-free...for now.
With the majority of Americans stuck inside, streaming has never been more popular as surfaces like Netflix report record subscriber numbers. In fact, Netflix recorded a company-high 15.7 million new subscribers in Q1 2020, as reported in the company's quarterly earnings call last month.
See what frustrated Hulu users are saying below:
Dis. Re. Spect.
The amount of personal disrespect I feel when Hulu decides to hit you with an error message #HuluDown pic.twitter.com/efvwkioR9H— Faihaa (@Fifi2495) May 3, 2020
Nothing Like Having to Wait
Thanks Hulu. I only had 10 minutes left #HuluDown pic.twitter.com/jmJ3PQhLUA— Taylar Katherine (@Taytaykatkat) May 3, 2020
Sharing Is Caring
Hulu is down because y'all have 10+ people using your account #HuluDown pic.twitter.com/fbTsLRawQ6— A Cucumber Ready to be Pickled 🇭🇹 (@TheReelDill__) May 3, 2020
What're Y'all Doing?
I'm just trying to watch Drag Race, but I guess I have to wait so how is everyone's Thursday night? #HuluDown pic.twitter.com/PUwdgF88uY— ♔ (@gocalldapolice) May 3, 2020
Physical Media Forever
People complaining #HuluDown .
Now who's laughing about my DVD collection ?
Oh, you still are? oh .... ok.....
it has a commentary track....
oh, ok.... pic.twitter.com/txCm1wVfkT— Kevin G Shinnick (@shinnick_g) May 3, 2020
Surprise, Surprise
surprise surprise @hulu is down again 😒 #HuluDown pic.twitter.com/5QCY3EEISR— seyioladipo (@seyi_oladipo) May 3, 2020
Hello Customer Service?
#HuluDown again— Bret4Change (@bhm1992) May 3, 2020
what the f.... are you doing.
third time this month.
I want a refund
Rage Tweet
#HuluDown STOP CRASHING @hulu pic.twitter.com/DfqQqgjpta— Alex (@Alex_w75) May 3, 2020
Language
In the middle of binge watching #OneTreeHill and then #HuluDown happens. pic.twitter.com/X3V3ZvwIje— Roseannescouch (@roseannescouch) May 3, 2020
Sabotage!
#HuluDown— JordyHimself 🅙 (@JordMan52) May 3, 2020
Netflix: pic.twitter.com/Ewb3BPq8BL
Disclosure: ComicBook is owned by CBS Interactive, a division of ViacomCBS.