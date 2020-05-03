Hulu Stopped Working and People in Quarantine Started Freaking Out

For the second time in a week, Hulu has suffered from widespread outages leaving millions of customers in the dark as they remain self-quarantined indoors. News of the outage began reaching all corners of social media Saturday night and it was a matter of time before #HuluDown became the top trending topic on Twitter.

According to DownDetector.com, the outages appear to be widespread, across the majority of the country. As you might expect, hotspots include major population centers such as New York, Los Angeles, and the Mid-Atlantic. There's also a substantial amount of reported outages in the Pacific Northwest and Great Lakes regions while the majority of the Great Plains and Rocky Mountain regions appear to be issue-free...for now.

(Photo: DownDetector.com)

With the majority of Americans stuck inside, streaming has never been more popular as surfaces like Netflix report record subscriber numbers. In fact, Netflix recorded a company-high 15.7 million new subscribers in Q1 2020, as reported in the company's quarterly earnings call last month.

See what frustrated Hulu users are saying below: