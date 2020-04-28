Hulu Is Down and Users Are Not Happy About It
Tuesday morning got off to a rough start for some folks as Hulu is suffering a major outage across the United States. Issues with the popular streaming service began at around 5 am ET, and it's the East Coast that has been hit the hardest with these problems. Users that were staying up late and binging TV shows were the first to notice the problems, with the majority of them reporting that the iPhone and iPad apps being the biggest source of headache.
There's no telling what caused the issues at Hulu, or how long they will continue, but they almost all seem to revolve around the app. Users on Twitter are sharing videos of their home phone screens, where the Hulu app crashes immediately after it's opened.
Glad it’s not just my device not working for Hulu. Just wont open no matter how many times. #HuluDown pic.twitter.com/uEV5B29B21— Laaaa (@Kingcam) April 28, 2020
According to Down Detector, several major areas of the United States are proving to be hotspots for this Hulu outage, but no area has been hit as hard with the issue as the Northeast. Florida and Southern California also seem to be places with a lot of Hulu issues.
Of course, as soon as the problems with Hulu started in the early hours of Tuesday morning, users took to Twitter to voice their frustrations. It has become one of Twitter's biggest trending topics in the hours since.
WHAT IS HAPPENING?!
Is anyone else not able to watch Hulu right now?#HuluDown pic.twitter.com/TDIAZP0i5n— The Nerdy Way!™ (@TheNerdyWay) April 27, 2020
What Am I Supposed to Do??
Hulu really decided to have a breakdown when I want to watch my shows now what am I supposed to do?sleep? #HuluDown pic.twitter.com/XkIwSdItYr— Noha Abu (@NohaAbu2) April 28, 2020
Only Time of Sanity
This is a mother’s only time of sanity and Hulu is trippin’! #HuluDown pic.twitter.com/mRxZH55xQ2— Mia L (@awanderlust2) April 28, 2020
Fist-Shaking Rage
I sat here for a full ten minutes trying to figure out what’s going on only bro come to see that #HuluDown. pic.twitter.com/HSYYfHkmfi— Bye Felicia is played out! 🦋👠💄 (@FeliciaSpeakes) April 28, 2020
Raise Rates for What?
Excuse me, is this what you raised my rates for, @hulu?? #HuluDown pic.twitter.com/jRcRd6K6zC— RunLove (@RunLove) April 28, 2020
Do I have to Actually Work Now?
Trying to get through working from home by having a distracting show in the background but can’t because #HuluDown— Grace🌹 (@GraceChr0nicles) April 28, 2020
Am I supposed to actually work now? pic.twitter.com/5EDbRtBKtn
WTF
Mane I’m trying to watch Gordon Ramsey and bs wants to happen #HuluDown pic.twitter.com/nrbzImrdyH— Can I get a large McPussy (@__STEV3N_) April 28, 2020
Hell to Pay
Ok, so I’m not tripping #HuluDown my son can’t watch T.O.T.S and there will be hell to pay pic.twitter.com/khqGSORG1Z— SinghisKween (@dreamy_96) April 28, 2020
Gotta Watch Prime Instead
I guess I have to watch prime videos today. #HuluDown pic.twitter.com/RciAm4SMhT— Grayson Alexander (@AlexGrayson3) April 28, 2020
How the Turntables
Hulu = Down
Me = Crawling back to Netflix after a few weeks of abandonment.
Netflix: pic.twitter.com/fcBrqnQp2v— Tia Rané Amour (@RaneAmour) April 28, 2020
