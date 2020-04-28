Hulu Is Down and Users Are Not Happy About It

By Charlie Ridgely

Tuesday morning got off to a rough start for some folks as Hulu is suffering a major outage across the United States. Issues with the popular streaming service began at around 5 am ET, and it's the East Coast that has been hit the hardest with these problems. Users that were staying up late and binging TV shows were the first to notice the problems, with the majority of them reporting that the iPhone and iPad apps being the biggest source of headache.

There's no telling what caused the issues at Hulu, or how long they will continue, but they almost all seem to revolve around the app. Users on Twitter are sharing videos of their home phone screens, where the Hulu app crashes immediately after it's opened.

According to Down Detector, several major areas of the United States are proving to be hotspots for this Hulu outage, but no area has been hit as hard with the issue as the Northeast. Florida and Southern California also seem to be places with a lot of Hulu issues.

hulu map down detector
(Photo: DownDetector.com)

Of course, as soon as the problems with Hulu started in the early hours of Tuesday morning, users took to Twitter to voice their frustrations. It has become one of Twitter's biggest trending topics in the hours since.

