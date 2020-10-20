Everything Leaving Hulu in November 2020

✖

Spooky Season may be in full swing but, sadly, the end of October is now in sight. Halloween will come to pass in less than two weeks, which means that November is fast approaching. As always, many of the major streaming services will deliver a bit of a roster overhaul when the new month arrives, and Hulu is no exception. The Disney-owned streamer is set to welcome a bunch of new titles to its lineup throughout the month, but it's also going to be saying goodbye to quite a few movies as well.

A substantial list of movies will be leaving Hulu on November 30th, including some fairly popular titles. Both Blade and Blade II will be making their exit at the end of the month, after just arriving on the service recently. Blade: Trinity is set to leave at the end of October.

Other major titles leaving Hulu next month include Casino Royale, Demolition Man, Evil Dead II, The Hurt Locker, Outbreak, Quantum of Solace, and Snakes on a Plane.

Here's the full list of movies leaving Hulu in November:

November 30

Absolute Power (1997)

Anywhere But Here (1999)

Bad Girls from Mars (1991)

The Bank Job (2008)

Because I Said So (2007)

Blade (1998)

Blade 2 (2002)

Broken Lizard's Club Dread (2004)

Call Me (1988)

Casino Royale (2006)

The Cold Light Of Day (2012)

Company Business (1991)

The Day the Earth Stood Still (2008)

Deep Blue Sea (1999)

Demolition Man (1993)

Evil Dead II (1987)

Extreme Justice (1993)

Fallen (1998)

Harold & Kumar Escape from Guantanamo Bay (2008)

Harold & Kumar Go To White Castle (2004)

The Hurt Locker (2009)

Jessabelle (2014)

Julia (1977)

Killers (2010)

The Last Boy Scout (1991)

Notorious (2009)

The Omen (2006)

Outbreak (1995)

Pee-wee's Big Adventure (1985)

Quantum of Solace (2008)

Reasonable Doubt (2014)

Religulous (2008)

Snakes On A Plane (2006)

Stanley & Iris (1990)

Tyler Perry's Daddy's Little Girls (2007)

Up in the Air (2009)

The Weight of Water (2002)

The Woods (2006)

You Don't Mess With The Zohan (2008)

Which of these movies are you most disappointed to see leaving Hulu next month? Will you be squeezing any in before they depart? Let us know in the comments!