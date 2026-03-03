First Look at Hulu’s New Time Travel Movie Makes it An Instant Must-See: Watch The Trailer Now

Play video

Hulu has dropped a trailer for a new sci-fi-actioner called Mike & Nick & Nick & Alice, starring the lead trio of Vince Vaughn (Wedding Crashers), James Marsden (Avengers: Doomsday), and Eiza González (Godzilla vs. Kong). Is you can see in the trailer footage, the story is a pretty wild genre mashup, following a couple of gangsters (Vaughn and Marsden) and a girl they love (González) trying to survive a crazy, deadly night – only to find out it’s also something greater, when an older version of Vaughn’s character shows from the future, to change the events of that night.

Videos by ComicBook.com

This is Back to the Future meets John Wick, with some Tarantino (Pulp Fiction, Reservoir Dogs) thrown in for style. Vaughn and Marsden are an unlikely pairing, but one that looks like it really works! After doing projects like the From Dusk till Dawn TV series and the Guy Ritchie WWII action film The Ministry of Ungentlemanly Warfare, González is no stranger to making action look slick, stylish, and having a little bit of wit to offer between punches and gunshots. If you watched the trailer closely, you probably spotted a ‘who’s who’of actors making an appearance in this film. That includes Keith David, Jimmy Tatro (22 Jump Street), Stephen Root (Barry), Lewis Tan (Deadpool 2), Ben Schwartz (Sonic the Hedgehog), Emily Hampshire (12 Monkeys), and Arturo Castro (The Menu).

Mike & Nick & Nick & Alice is written and directed by BenDavid Grabinski, the creator of Netflix’s Scott Pilgrim Takes Off animated series and showrunner of the 2019 Are You Afraid of the Dark? reboot. Grabinski got his first breakout via being on the Hollywood Black List of the best unproduced screenplays in the 2000s; seeing the story of Mike & Nick & Nick & Alice, it’s not hard to see why. It’s a one-of-a-kind vision of a movie, combining so many different flavors into one gumbo, but if he lands the plane, Granbinski will establish himself as a bold new voice in filmmaking.

Hulu – 20th century studios

The movie is produced by Andrew Lazar (American Sniper) and executive-produced by Richard Middleton and Vanessa Humphrey. It begins streaming on Hulu on March 27th. Discuss your favorite upcoming films over on the ComicBook Forum!