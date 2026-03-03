There Can Be No Debate That These 10 Stephen King Books Are All 10/10 Masterpieces

Stephen King is the most prolific and successful horror author of all time, with well over 60 novels and novellas to his name, and many of them are 10/10 masterpieces. King began writing fiction in the 1960s, and he sold several short stories to magazines before he finally published his first novel, Carrie, in 1974. Humorously, King has said multiple times that he threw his manuscript for Carrie in the trash, but his wife, Tabatha King, took it out, read it, and forced him to finish it. Carrie became a bestseller, and King’s career exploded out of the gate, resulting in some of the greatest horror tales of all time.

With so many great books, these 10 Stephen King novels are genuine 10/10 masterpieces.

10) Different Seasons

Stephen King has several short story collections and a few novella collections as well throughout his career. It was one of these novella collections, Different Seasons, that is not only one of King’s best but a 10/10 experience from start to finish, as all four novellas are fantastic reads. Impressively, only one of them was not adapted into a movie. The Breathing Method is the story that never made it to theaters, a strange tale about an unusual birth. However, the other three were made into movies, and two of them are among the best Stephen King films ever made. They include Apt Pupil, The Body (made into Stand by Me), and Rita Hayworth and Shawshank Redemption, with the latter as one of King’s all-time best.

9) The Green Mile

The Green Mile was a Stephen King experiment, and it ended up as a 10/10 masterpiece by the time all was said and done. Fans today will never experience the story as King’s fans experienced it in 1996. That is because King released this story in serial novels, with one short novel arriving each month until all six were out and the story finished. This was King’s way of paying homage to the old-school movie serials, where people would visit theaters each week to see the next chapter in the stories. Even today, with the story collected as one novel, the tale of John Coffey on Death Row for a murder he never committed remains one of King’s strongest morality tales and a brilliantly told story.

8) The Talisman

Stephen King doesn’t get sole credit for The Talisman, but he deserves a lot of the praise for how great this novel collaboration turned out. Written by Stephen King and Peter Straub, The Talisman follows 12-year-old Jack Sawyer, a young boy whose mother is dying of cancer. When he learns about another world, parallel to his own, Jack drifts through to set out on a quest to save his mother’s life. This is the Territories, and it is full of danger, and it remains one of King’s most brilliant fantasy stories. The feel of both King and Straub works perfectly together to deliver a satisfying story.

7) The Dead Zone

The Dead Zone was such a great story that David Cronenberg adapted it as a movie with Christopher Walken in the lead, and it also became an extremely successful procedural series with Anthony Michael Hall in the lead role. The book follows a young man named Johnny Smith, who was involved in an accident as a child that resulted in him gaining psychic powers, where he can see the past or future of anyone he touches. When he touches an up-and-coming politician, Johnny sees a nuclear apocalypse, and he has to figure out how to stop it. Like most of King’s stories, the selling point here is Johnny, and the decisions he has to make deliver a satisfying and smart sci-fi horror tale for King.

6) The Dark Tower II: The Drawing of the Three

The Dark Tower series is polarizing for Stephen King fans. For some, itis the holy grail of storytelling, with seven novels that tell a sprawling fantasy tale about Roland of Gilead and his Ka-Tet. The first book was good, but it dragged and was a little hard to get through. Things really picked up with the second. What makes The Drawing of the Three a perfect 10/10 is that this is where fans meet Roland’s companions: the drug addicted Eddie Dean and Odette Holmes, a Black woman from the Jim Crow South with dissociative identity disorder. with dissociative identity disorder. Focusing so much on Eddie and Odette made this a pleasure to read, and they became as beloved and treasured as Roland, thanks to this incredible story.

5) Misery

In some fun Stephen King trivia, only one actor has ever won an Oscar for starring in a King adaptation. That actor was Kathy Bates, who starred as Annie Wilkes in the Rob Reiner horror movie Misery. The book was one that King wrote when he was growing frustrated with fans and critics placing him in a horror bubble, and where he felt he had lost control of steering his own career. This allowed him to put his frustration into the head of the lead character, an author involved in a car accident who finds himself at the mercy of his “biggest fan,” who demands he write the story she wants. Misery is terrifying and full of dread, and it remains a perfect 10/10 for anyone looking for a solid horror story.

4) The Shining

Stephen King infamously hates one of the greatest horror movies ever made. King despises the Stanley Kubrick movie, The Shining, despite it ranking as one of the best in genre history and easily one of the greatest haunted house movies of all time. However, King hates the movie because of the changes Kubrick made to his story. Honestly, both the movie and the novel are 10/10 masterpieces, but for different reasons. King’s book is about a man driven to kill by a haunted hotel, and unlike the movie, it is about a man who fights to save his family, even if it means sacrificing himself. It is perfection.

3) It

There are some parts of Stephen King’s IT that might not hold up as well today. This is specifically true of the moment that the Loser’s Club explores their teenage sexuality. However, King has never held back on these kinds of things, and it doesn’t affect the ability to enjoy the story. It is also one of King’s most interestingly written tales, as King writes it from different kids’ (and adults’) points of view in each chapter, allowing the reader to really immerse themselves in the story and fall in love with all these characters. There is a reason that IT has two beloved adaptations and a new prequel series. It all started with this 10/10 novel.

2) 11/22/63

A Stephen King novel that is like no other book he has written, 11/22/63 isn’t a horror novel at all, but is more of a historical sci-fi fantasy tale about a schoolteacher who gets the chance to go back in time to stop the assassination of John F. Kennedy. The idea behind the story is brilliant because who hasn’t wondered what the world would be like if a tragedy from the past had been avoided? Luckily, this is King, so the idea that changing the past is never, ever a good idea plays out here perfectly. However, it doesn’t matter that this is a basic time travel tale that explores the dangers of changing the past, because this is a story about how the characters get to that point, and no one writes characters better than Stephen King.

1) The Stand

Stephen King’s masterpiece arrived in 1978, with an even better abridged edition sold in 1990. The Stand tells the story of a world where a virus quickly spreads across the globe and kills 99.4% of the world’s population. Once everyone dies, it is up to the survivors to rebuild and attempt to restart society. The problem is that a demonic character named Randall Flagg wants to take control in the name of evil. Facing him are regular people, all dreaming of a 108-year-old woman in Nebraska named Abagail Freemantle. The Stand is the ultimate tale of good versus evil, and it is not only a 10/10 masterpiece but the greatest Stephen King novel ever written.

