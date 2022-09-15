Everything Leaving Hulu in October 2022

October is around the corner and Hulu has some pretty substantial changeover coming to its streaming lineup. On Wednesday, the streaming service revealed the full list of movies and shows being added to its roster throughout the next month, and there's quite a lot of new arrivals to look forward to. Unfortunately, Hulu isn't just adding movies and shows in October; the service also has a bunch of movies set to depart over the same time period.

Movies are leaving Hulu all throughout the month of October. Films like Ma Ma, Songbird, and In the Heart of the Sea are leaving in the beginning and middle days of the month, but most of the biggest departures are happening on October 31st.

The entire Predator franchise, save for Hulu original film Prey, are exiting on the final day of the month, as are the first two movies in the Ghostbusters series. Hostel, The Blair Witch Project, Hotel Transylvania, and Independence Day are also among the films on their way out.

Here's the full list of titles leaving Hulu next month:

October 2

Ma Ma (2015)

October 10

Infamous (2020)

Savage Youth (2018)

Scotch: A Golden Dream (2018)

Superpower Dogs (2019)

October 14

Bad Roomies (2015)

The Escort (2016)

High Strung (2016)

It Came from the Desert (2017)

Main Street (2010)

Serious Moonlight (2009)

Woman Thou Art Loosed (2004)

Zero Days (2016)

October 15

Songbird (2020)

October 17

Friend Request (2016)

October 20

Totally Under Control (2020)

October 22

In The Heart Of The Sea (2015)

October 28

Bad Therapy (2020)

October 30

The Social Network (2010)

October 31

Akeelah And The Bee (2006)

Alien v. Predator (2004)

Alien v. Predator: Requiem (2007)

Big Mommas: Like Father, Like Son (2011)

Black Swan (2010)

The Blair Witch Project (1999)

Book Of Shadows: The Blair Witch 2 (2000)

Bucky Larson Born To Be A Star (2011)

Cast Away (2000)

Cowboys & Aliens (2011)

Dan In Real Life (2007)

The Debt (2011)

Detroit (2017)

Dolphin Tale (2011)

Don't Be Afraid of the Dark (2011)

Don't Tell Mom the Babysitter's Dead (1991)

Duplicity (2009)

Fantastic Mr. Fox (2009)

Ghostbusters (1984)

Ghostbusters II (1989)

Godsend (2004)

Green Zone (2010)

Gulliver's Travels (2010)

Hook (1991)

Hostel (2006)

Hostel: Part II (2007)

Hotel Transylvania (2012)

I Do...Until I Don't (2017)

In Time (2011)

Independence Day (1996)

Law Abiding Citizen (2009)

The Leisure Seeker (2018)

Let Me In (2010)

Little Fockers (2010)

Lucky (2017)

Man On Fire (2004)

The Mask of Zorro (1998)

Meet The Fockers (2004)

Meet The Parents (2000)

Men of Honor (2000)

Mom and Dad Save the World (1992)

Moneyball (2011)

My Big Fat Greek Wedding (2002)

Nurse 3-D (2014)

The Object of My Affection (1998)

Olivia Rodrigo: driving home 2 u (a SOUR film) (2022)

Poetic Justice (1993)

Predator (1987)

Predator II (1990)

Predators (2010)

Radio (2003)

The Replacement Killers (1998)

Ricochet (1991)

The Roommate (2011)

Shame (2011)

Simply Irresistible (1999)

The Sixth Man (1997)

Source Code (2011)

Step Up Revolution (2012)

Stuart Little 3: Call Of The Wild (2006)

Swimfan (2002)

Switch (1991)

Synecdoche, New York (2008)

Tomcats (2001)

Urban Legends: Bloody Mary (2005)

Vantage Point (2008)

Volunteers (1985)

Volver (2006)

Wanderlust (2012)

War Horse (2011)

Wetlands (2019)

X-Men Origins: Wolverine (2009)

You've Got Mail (1998)

Which of these movies are you most disappointed to see leaving Hulu next month? Let us know in the comments!