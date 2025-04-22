The Fisherman Is Back for Blood in I Know What You Did Last Summer Reboot Trailer

Jennifer Love Hewitt’s Julie James has just one question: “What did you do last summer?” Sony Pictures on Tuesday reeled in the first trailer for this summer’s I Know What You Did Last Summer, resurrecting the slasher franchise for a new generation. Decades after Julie and Ray Bronson (Freddie Prinze Jr.) were on the hook for a fatal hit and run with their friends Barry (Ryan Philippe) and Helen (Sarah Michelle Gellar) in the 1997 original, they’re reunited when a new hook-wielding Fisherman starts to stalk the town of Southport.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Watch the just-released teaser trailer below.

Play video

Like 2018’s Halloween, 2022’s Texas Chainsaw Massacre, and 2022’s Scream, the new I Know What You Did Last Summer is a decades-later sequel bringing back legacy stars in their original roles alongside a new cast. This time the fresh faces are Chase Sui Wonders (The Studio), Madelyn Cline (Outer Banks), Sarah Pidgeon (The Wilds), Jonah Hauer-King (The Little Mermaid), and Tyriq Withers (Him).

Here’s the logline: “When five friends inadvertently cause a deadly car accident, they cover up their involvement and make a pact to keep it a secret rather than face the consequences. A year later, their past comes back to haunt them and they’re forced to confront a horrifying truth: someone knows what they did last summer…and is hell-bent on revenge. As one by one the friends are stalked by a killer, they discover this has happened before, and they turn to two survivors of the legendary Southport Massacre of 1997 for help.”

Jennifer love hewitt and freddie prinze jr. in I know what you did last summer (2025) — photo: Matt Kennedy/Columbia Pictures

Hewitt and Prinze previously reunited for 1998’s I Still Know What You Did Last Summer. A third movie (the straight-to-DVD I’ll Always Know What You Did Last Summer) washed up in 2005, and Prime Video adapted author Lois Duncan’s 1973 novel as an eight-episode TV series in 2021.

Jennifer Kaytin Robinson (writer-director of Do Revenge and co-writer of Thor: Love and Thunder) directs from a script she wrote with Sam Lansky (Britney Spears: The Woman in Me), from a story by Robinson and Leah McKendrick (Scrambled).

Robinson “took such good care of Love’s character, Julie James, and my character, Ray Bronson,” Prinze said on the Scale Talk Podcast. “They’re not the leads of the movie by any stretch of the imagination.”

“[Robinson] made them such a powerful pushing forward of the other cast. It’s not like, ‘Oh, here’s the Ray and Julie movie that we deserve.’ That doesn’t even make sense,” Prinze continued. “[The original Fisherman] is dead. So it has to be new generation. And the way she sort of laces us in there with them is just beautifully done. The script is wonderfully written.”

Neal H. Moritz, producer of the first two I Know What You Did Last Summer movies and the Fast & Furious and Sonic the Hedgehog franchises, is also producing the revival. I Know What You Did Last Summer slashes into theaters on July 18.