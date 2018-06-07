‘The Incredibles 2’ Behind-the-Scenes Video Shows the Actors in Action

Various clips, trailers, and TV spots for Incredibles 2 have given fans a lot of great looks at the Parr family in the upcoming Disney/Pixar film. Now, behind-the-scenes footage is giving fans a look at the actors in action bringing those characters to life.

In the voice cast b-roll video, Holly Hunter (Helen Parr/Elastigirl), Craig T. Nelson (Bob Parr/Mr. Incredible), Samuel L. Jackson (Lucius Best/Frozone), Sophia Bush (Voyd), Catherine Keener (Evelyn Deavor/Screenslaver) and Bob Odenkirk (Winston Deavor) all deliver lines from the film while taking helpful direction from Brad Bird. As you can see, the characterizations develop a bit at a time until even though you’re watching the actor, you’re really hearing the character. You can check out the transformation in the video above.

Watching Bird coach the actors as they develop each character gives a bit of insight into his process in making Incredibles 2, a film coming nearly 14 years after the first installment. That delay is something Bird addressed during a set visit at Pixar Animation Studios earlier this year as well.

“Yeah, well and you know the thing is that many sequels are cash grabs,” Bird said. “And there’s a saying in the business that I can’t stand where they go, ‘You don’t make another one, you’re leaving money on the table’ Jesus, you know, money on the table is not what makes me get up in the morning. Making something that people are going to enjoy 100 years from now is what gets me up. So, if it were a cash grab, we would not have taken 14 years. It makes no financial sense to wait this long. It’s sheerly [because] we had a story that we wanted to tell.”

And fans will get to see that story very soon. Incredibles 2 will open in theaters on Friday, June 15th, accompanied by Pixar’s newest short film, Bao, directed by Domee Shi.

