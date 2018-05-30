‘Incredibles 2’: The Family Takes on The Underminer in New Clip

Disney/Pixar has released a brand new clip from Incredibles 2! You can check it out above.

The clip picks up right where the first Incredibles left off, with Elastigirl (Holly Hunter), Mr. Incredible (Craig T. Nelson), Frozone (Samuel L. Jackson) and the Parr kids attempt to fight off The Underminer. The end result is a mix of new footage and adorable moments already seen in the film’s trailers, like Dash saving an old women from being caught in the crossfire.

Videos by ComicBook.com

The notion of directly following the first film’s cliffhanger might seem risky to some, but it’s sure to excite some die-hard fans. And according to director Brad Bird, there’s a pretty good narrative reason for setting the films so close together.

“What interests me is the idea of having a family.” Bird told reporters during a set visit last year. “Having there be a reason to hide the powers. And once I had that insight into what I wanted to do, I picked the powers based on who they were in the family.”

“And so men are always expected to be strong, so I had Bob have super strength.” Bird continued. “Women, mothers are always pulled in a million different directions, so I had her be elastic. Teenagers are insecure and defensive, so I had Violet have force fields and invisibility. Ten-year-olds are energy balls that can’t be stopped. And babies are unknown, maybe they have no powers, maybe they have all powers, we don’t know. So, that’s what Jack-Jack was, he was seemingly the first normal one in the family and then at the end of Incredibles you find out that he’s the wild card, and that he’s sort of the Swiss army knife of powers. And that to me reminds me of the way babies can grasp languages really easily and adopt them easily.”

And as Bird put it, focusing on the older versions of the Parr family would lose some of the magic.

“So, that idea changes if you age the characters up.” Bird explained. “The insight into those periods of your life and those particular perspectives disappears once you age them up. I’m not interested in a college-aged Jack-Jack. I’m just not. I’m interested in my sons, you know growing up. But in terms of the interest for me in this movie, it stays more iconic if everyone kind of situates themselves. I also was on the first eight seasons of The Simpsons and that’s worked out rather well for them. I’ll say for that.”

What do you think of this Incredibles 2 clip? Does this fight against the Underminer live up to your expectations? Let us know what you think in the comments below.