‘Incredibles 2’ Tracking for Massive Opening Weekend Box Office Debut

Disney and Pixar’s Incredibles 2 is looking to be a massive hit at the box office this summer, currently on pace to double the opening weekend take of its 2004 predecessor.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, early tracking numbers have Incredibles 2 racing toward a $140 million-plus opening weekend. The original Incredibles movie, which was considered a great success at the time of its release, opened to just over $70 million in its first weekend.

If Incredibles 2 stays on pace and tops $140 million, it will end up breaking the record for best domestic start in box office history for an animated movie, passing Pixar’s own Finding Dory, which debuted to $135 million in 2016.

Part of the reason the excitement is so high for this movie is that fans around the world have been asking for a sequel to The Incredibles for more than a decade. This film arrives nearly 14 years after the original, though the events of the sequel pick up right where the first left off.

Things are changing for the Parr family in this film. Rather than Bob, a.k.a. Mr. Incredible, branching out on his own, it will be Helen who faces the crime head on. Bob will be left at home with the kids, fulfilling a role he’s never experienced before.

Brad Bird, who created the franchise for Pixar in 2004, will be returning as writer and director of the sequel, as well as lending his voice once again to the fan-favorite fashion designer, Edna Mode. Original cast members Craig T. Nelson, Holly Hunter, Samuel L. Jackson, and Sarah Vowell are all returning for the sequel. They’ll be joined by newcomers Bob Odenkirk, Catherine Keener, Huck Milner, and Sophia Bush.

Incredibles 2 is set to hit theaters on June 15th.