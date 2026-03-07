Square Enix Game Only $1.59 for Limited Time

Square Enix fans can currently score a Square Enix game for just $1.59, the price of a candy bar, for a limited time. The deal is only available on the PlayStation Store, though. And it is only available on the PlayStation Store, for both PS4 and PS5 users, until March 12. After this, it will revert to its normal price point.

The game in question is a bit older, as it hails from 2016 and the PS4 generation, which partially explains the deep discount. That said, it is currently one of the only noteworthy games available in this price range. The game is turn-based puzzle game, Hitman Go, from Square Enix Montreal specifically, which technically debuted in 2014 as a mobile release, but didn’t come to PlayStation platforms — the PS4 and PS Vita — until 2016.

A Forgotten Square Enix Game

Many forget Hitman: Go exists, but shouldn’t. While it is nothing like the core games, it is a quality experience, as evidenced by its 81 on Metacritic and its 4.33 out of 5 star rating on the PlayStation Store after more than 3,600 user reviews. It is certainly best as a mobile experience, which makes it ideal for those with a PlayStation Portal or those with a PlayStation Vita still sitting around.

In the game, you play as Agent 47, the series’ protagonist, and you must navigate your way through a series of grid-based levels that ultimately play out like a game of chess. To this end, Hitman Go is very much a strategy game above all else.

For those curious, the Square Enix game is about five to seven hours long, which isn’t the longest game, but incredible value when priced at just $1.24. Meanwhile, it unsurprisingly does not come with any type of PS5 Pro enhancements.

Unlike many games from this era, which don’t hold up overly well, Hitman: Go holds up great because it’s not reliant on pushing tech. If the game were made in 2026, it would be essentially the same exact game. And it’s a nice standalone experience on top of this, which does not require any knowledge of the other Hitman games nor any future investment, as it is almost certainly never going to get a follow-up.

