3 New Anime Coming to Netflix in April 2026

2026 is turning out to be another exciting year for anime fans as each month brings a new slate of exciting series on major platforms. While most of the new anime series, which are released every quarter, go to Crunchyroll, the streaming giant Netflix has its own list of series coming and going each month. Over the years, Netflix has been delving deeper into the world of anime with exclusive originals and the return of older series, including some forgotten classics. March 2026 is one week in, and so far, the platform has released some of the most incredible anime this year, including Love Through a Prism, Cosmic Princess Kaguya, and many more.

April is only a few weeks away, and What’s on Netflix has shared a new list of series that will begin streaming on the platform. Two of these series are highly anticipated debuts, while the final one is One Piece‘s return with an exciting new arc.

3) The Ramparts of Ice

Image Courtesy of Studio KAI

The anime adaptation of Kocha Agasawa’s manga, the same creator as Shonen Jump‘s You and I Are Polar Opposites, will begin streaming exclusively on Netflix starting April 2nd, 2026. The story follows Koyuki Higawa, who maintains a wall between herself and others as she finds herself inept at dealing with people. However, her life turns around when she encounters Minato Amamiya and forms new bonds with those in her high school.

2) Dandelion

Image Courtesy of Netflix

24 years after being published, Gintama creator’s debut one-shot, which was added in the first volume of the manga, will make its anime debut next month. Although the exact release date hasn’t been confirmed yet, the anime will air seven episodes, with a lot of original content. The story centers around Tetsuo Tanba and Misaki Kurogane, two Angels associated with the Send-Off Department of the Japanese Angel Federation, whose main task is to help Earthbound spirits find peace.

1) One Piece: Elbaph Arc

Image Courtesy of Toei Animation

After a three-month hiatus, One Piece will be returning with a new arc in April 2026. Netflix hasn’t confirmed a release date so far, but we can expect the platform to stream new episodes one week after the original release. The anime will be adapting a new schedule from its Elbaph Arc, releasing 26 episodes per year instead of a weekly broadcast. Elbaph is the second arc of the Final Saga, where the Straw Hats visit the fabled land of the Giants and encounter new challenges.

