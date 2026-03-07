New KPop Demon Hunters Content Finally Hits Netflix

The KPop Demon Hunters drought is finally over! Sort of. Eagle-eyed viewers might remember that leaked KPop Demon Hunters Bonus Content tile that popped up last year before it quickly and mysteriously vanished from the platform. Well, that tile is finally (officially) back on Netflix, and while it’s a little light on actual content, it’s still something for fans to look forward to.

So what exactly does this new content entail? The collection is noted as “for the fans, by the fans,” a celebration of the movie that has taken the world by storm, easily becoming Netflix’s biggest hit, and bringing home awards for the streamer and the stars alike. The new content comes in at about 10 minutes, and it’s further broken down into four small featurettes that center around the cast reacting to fan videos, the incredible cosplays that the film has inspired, families that have embraced the movie and shown their love with dance-offs and sing-alongs, and finally an entire feature that explores to breakout success of the movie’s biggest song, Golden.

What’s Next for Kpop Demon Hunters?

Well, most excitingly, the sequel! However, the earliest we can expect the second film is 2029, given how busy Sony is and how laborious the animation style is. And Sony execs are cautioning fans to be patient, saying that it might even be post-2029 that the sequel finally happens—meaning a potential 5-year wait between movies. Why such a long wait? “The biggest challenge—and the one with the highest potential reward—will be producing a good sequel. Animated films take years to make, and Netflix has just finalized its deals for a second movie with the directors and Sony Corp., which originally developed KPop Demon Hunters within its own animation division,” says Kristine Belson, Sony Animation co-President.

While there’s certainly a long wait ahead, it does seem like fans can keep counting on some fun bouts of bonus content, as well as performances from the cast (Macy’s Day Parade, anyone?). And KPop Demon Hunters remains in Netflix’s Top 10, dominating the chart for the 37th week it’s been there, so nothing is stopping viewers from rewatching (for the 36th time). The new bonus content, while short, promises to be a good time, reminding fans exactly why the movie and the legacy it’s creating are so enduring and popular.

