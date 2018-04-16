‘Incredibles 2’ Full Trailer Released

After a couple of short teasers and TV spots, Disney and Pixar have finally released a full length trailer for their highly anticipated sequel, Incredibles 2!

Featuring action, humor, family, and a whole lot of Jack-Jack, this trailer is exactly what fans of the franchise were asking for!

Videos by ComicBook.com

Check out the film’s full details below:

“In Incredibles 2, Helen (voice of Holly Hunter) is called on to lead a campaign to bring Supers back, while Bob (voice of Craig T. Nelson) navigates the day-to-day heroics of ‘normal’ life at home with Violet (voice of Sarah Vowell), Dash (voice of Huck Milner) and baby Jack-Jack — whose superpowers are about to be discovered. Their mission is derailed, however, when a new villain emerges with a brilliant and dangerous plot that threatens everything. But the Parrs don’t shy away from a challenge, especially with Frozone (voice of Samuel L. Jackson) by their side. That’s what makes this family so Incredible.”

Directed by Brad Bird and starring Craig T. Nelson, Holly Hunter, Samuel L. Jackson, Sarah Vowell, Huck Milner, Bob Odenkirk, Catherine Keener, Sophia Bush, and Jonathan Banks, Disney/Pixar‘s Incredibles 2 is set to hit theaters on June 15.