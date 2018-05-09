‘Incredibles 2’ Plane Revealed By Alaska Airlines

The Incredibles are taking flight, thanks to the folks at Alaska Airlines.

Over the weekend, Alaska Airlines announced a partnership with Disney/Pixar ahead of this summer’s release of Incredibles 2, and unveiled a special-edition plane themed around the super-powered Parr family. The plane made its debut to over 2,000 students who attended Aviation day at the Alaska Airlines hangar in Seattle, WA.

In addition to the unveiling of the plane, Alaska Airlines released a video spotlighting the aircraft and its design, which you can watch above.

“This plane will delight guests of all ages from San Francisco to New York and beyond,” said Natalie Bowman, Alaska Airlines’ managing director of brand marketing and advertising. “Like all of us at Alaska Airlines, many of our guests have anxiously awaited Incredibles 2. We’re honored to take this incredible family to new heights and share the imagery with travelers across our expansive route network.”

All five members of the family – Bob, Helen, Violet, Dash, and Jack-Jack – appear on the side of the aircraft, all donning their classic red suits. On the wings of the plan, you will find an image of the raccoon from the film, who acts as a bit of a rival to Jack-Jack as he develops many of his new powers.

“These characters are among the most celebrated characters in the Pixar family,” said Incredibles 2 producers Nicole Grindle and John Walker. “After waiting 14 years to see them on the big screen again, fans will love seeing them on their Alaska Airlines plane, too.”

The Incredibles 2 plane is a 737-800, and its tail number is N519AS. It is currently flying across the continent now, with flights also scheduled to Hawaii.

Written and directed by franchise creator Brad Bird, Incredibles 2 is set to hit theaters on June 15.