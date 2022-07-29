Indiana Jones: Harrison Ford Returns For Final Film

✖

Indiana Jones will see Harrison Ford return to play the iconic character in the final film in the series. Disney Investor Day brought a ton of news from all corners of the movie spectrum. But, Lucasfilm knew that they had a special announcement on their hands when it came to Indiana Jones. Their presentation was filled to the brim with Star Wars news. But, for some in the crowd, the news of Ford’s return and the progress update on Willow made their entire week. James Mangold, who has directed Logan in the past, will be at the reins for Indy’s swan song. Of course, fans are probably a little more pumped to hear that Ford is willing to close this thing out on his terms. When you reach that kind of stature, you can absolutely pick your spots. In this case, this is all about the fans and getting all that love again.

The tweet reads, “Lucasfilm is in pre-production on the next installment of Indiana Jones. At the helm is James @Mang0ld, director of Ford v Ferrari, and Indy himself, Harrison Ford, will be back to continue his iconic character’s journey. Adventure arrives July 2022.”

Lucasfilm is in pre-production on the next installment of Indiana Jones. At the helm is James @Mang0ld, director of Ford v Ferrari, and Indy himself, Harrison Ford, will be back to continue his iconic character’s journey. Adventure arrives July 2022. — Star Wars (@starwars) December 10, 2020

Producer Frank Marshall has been vocal about how they weren’t even going to humor the project without the series star. That sort of thing matters to fans of the series as there has been a ton of anxiety over who would get to wear that hat and jacket going forward. It would not have been the first time that one of his roles was occupied by someone else.

“Yeah, we are working on the script,” Marshall told Den of Geek. “There will only be one Indiana Jones and that’s Harrison Ford. What I’m excited about with Jim is a great story. I think you see that in his movies like Ford Vs Ferrari. It’s all about characters and telling a good story. So I’m excited to see what he comes up with. I haven’t seen (the script) yet so I don’t know what to tell you.”

Are you excited about new Indiana Jones? Let us know down in the comments!