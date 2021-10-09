Indiana Jones 5 Update Reveals Harrison Ford Returns to Filming With Mads Mikkelsen in New Set Photos

Fans just got a new update about Indiana Jones 5 as Harrison Ford has returned to filming. Mads Mikkelsen is there in some new set photos as well. This will be the legend’s last time in the fedora and a pretty big departure for the series. Steven Spielberg will not be directing for the first time, but Logan director James Mangold is stepping in to helm this project. The creative team is bringing out even more star power with Antonia Banderas, Phoebe Waller-Bridge, Toby Jones, and more for this installment. The Daily Mail has the snaps of what’s going on in Italy where they’re filming right now. Harrison Ford is looking like the Indy we all remember in his signature leather jacket and grey pants. Fans have been trying to figure out who Mikkelsen is in the new film since his casting was announced. The photos don’t do a ton to give them a new idea. He’s dressed in a grey suit and looking like an attendee at some sort of posh event. There’s an old car with flower decorations in the shots as well, so it could be a wedding. It’s all very hard to say as they’re keeping some of the story details pretty close to the vest.

Mangold is excited about getting to mold this franchise in Ford’s last appearance as the character. Last year, he spoke with Comicbook.com about what’s coming up.

“I can’t comment on anything like that,” the director began. “But like in all my work, I’m always trying to find an emotional center to operate from,” Mangold explained. “I think the most important thing is, in an age when franchises have become a commodity, that serving the same thing again. At least for me, in the dances I’ve had with any franchises, serving the same thing again, the same way, usually just produces a longing for the first time you ate it. Meaning, it makes an audience wish that they just had the first one over again. So you have to push something to someplace new, while also remembering the core reasons why everyone was gathered. And to use Logan as an example of that, when you’re dealing in a world of a very pressured franchise.”

