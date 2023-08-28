Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny Featurette Explores Iconic Spear Lore (Exclusive)

Throughout the history of the Indiana Jones franchise, each installment's opening scene has set the stage for the exciting adventure to follow, which includes Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny. Not only did this latest sequel feature an extended opening sequence that explored a bigger chunk of Indiana Jones' history, but it also featured a variety of references to historical relics, which includes the Spear of Destiny playing a pivotal role. In a new featurette from the film's home video release, you can learn more about the history of the item and its connections to other corners of Indiana Jones mythology. Check out the featurette above before Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny before it hits Digital HD on August 29th.

The film is described, "Harrison Ford returns to the role of the legendary hero archaeologist for this highly anticipated final installment of the iconic franchise -- a big, globe-trotting, rip-roaring cinematic adventure. Starring along with Ford are Phoebe Waller-Bridge (Fleabag), Antonio Banderas (Puss in Boots: The Last Wish), John Rhys-Davies (Raiders of the Lost Ark), Shaunette Renée Wilson (Black Panther), Thomas Kretschmann (Das Boot), Toby Jones (Tinker Tailor Soldier Spy), Boyd Holbrook (Logan), Olivier Richters (Black Widow), Mads Mikkelsen (Doctor Strange), and newcomer Ethann Isidore. Directed by James Mangold (Logan, Walk the Line) and written by Jez Butterworth & John-Henry Butterworth and David Koepp and James Mangold, based on characters created by George Lucas and Philip Kaufman, the film is produced by Kathleen Kennedy, Frank Marshall, and Simon Emanuel, with Steven Spielberg and George Lucas serving as executive producers. John Williams, who has scored each Indy adventure since the original Raiders of the Lost Ark in 1981, has once again composed the score."

Special features on the Digital HD release are as follows:

The Making of Indiana Jones and The Dial of Destiny

Chapter 1 – Prologue – Harrison Ford leaps back into action as Indiana Jones! Journey to 1944 as this featurette reveals the filmmakers, characters, stunts, locations, and incredible visual effects that make up the thrilling opening of Dial of Destiny!

Chapter 2 – New York – Blast off to adventure as James Mangold showcases the re-creation of 1969 Manhattan for the Moon Parade chase. This featurette spotlights Helena (Phoebe Waller-Bridge) as John Williams conducts his beautiful new theme for this compelling character.

Chapter 3 – Morocco – The man in the hat is back! Explore Morocco as this featurette breaks down the white-knuckle stunts of the medina tuk-tuk chase and hotel brawl. Meet Teddy (Ethann Isidore), Indy's precocious new ally in the hunt for the dial!

Chapter 4 – Sicily – Meet Renaldo (Antonio Banderas) as he guides our heroes on a perilous underwater treasure hunt! Catch up with Harrison Ford and Phoebe Waller-Bridge on location in Sicily and explore the caverns, traps, and bugs surrounding Archimedes' tomb!

Chapter 5 – Finale – This featurette breaks down the thrilling climax to the Indiana Jones series. Cast and filmmakers James Mangold, Kathleen Kennedy, Frank Marshall, John Williams, Steven Spielberg, and Harrison Ford bid farewell to one of the greatest heroes of all time.

Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny is set to land on Digital HD on August 29th.

