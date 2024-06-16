Inside Out 2 Delivers Second-Best Animated Box Office Opening of All Time

After Memorial Day weekend proved to be a tough couple of days at the box office, movie fans started to worry about the state of theaters. However, the last two weekends have been a huge improvement, and it's starting to feel like big summer movies are back. Will Smith and Martin Lawrence's Bad Boys: Ride or Die exceeded expectations last weekend, and Pixar's Inside Out 2 is having quite the opening. In fact, the sequel had the second-best opening for an animated movie of all time, and it's not slowing down.

Not only did Inside Out 2 have the biggest opening day of the year so far, but it's also the biggest opening for an animated movie since The Incredibles 2 was released back in 2018. It's also the first movie since last year's Barbie to make over $100 million domestically in its opening weekend. As for its weekend total, Inside Out 2 made a whopping $295 million.

In addition to being a box office smash, Inside Out 2 is also getting rave reviews. ComicBook's Charlie Ridgley gave the new film a 4.5 out of 5, and called it a "brilliant" sequel that's "overflowing with both heart and humor." At the time of this writing, Inside Out 2 is up on Rotten Tomatoes with an impressive 92% critics score after 212 reviews and a 96% audience score after 1,000+ reviews.

Who Stars in Inside Out 2?

(Photo: Pixar)

Inside Out 2 is bringing back the five core emotions from the first movie: Joy (Amy Poehler), Sadness (Phyllis Smith), Anger (Lewis Black), Fear (Tony Hale), and Disgust (Liza Lapira). The sequel will mark the debut of new emotions like Anxiety (Maya Hawke), Envy (Ayo Edebiri), Ennui (Adele Exarchopoulos), and Embarrassment (Paul Walter Hauser).

"[Inside Out] was everything I love about movies, especially here at Pixar," Inside Out 2 director Kelsey Mann told ComicBook and other outlets during a sneak peek at the film. "It was fun, it was imaginative and it made a meaningful impact on the world. But ever since I walked out of that theater back in 2015, I kept thinking about Joy's last line at the end of the film: 'After all, Riley's 12, now. What could happen?' Well, that's the question we want to answer in this movie."

Inside Out 2 is now playing exclusively in theaters.