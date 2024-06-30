Inside Out 2 Beats A Quiet Place: Day One at the Box Office While Horizon Falls Flat

A Quiet Place: Day One hit theaters this weekend, and the prequel managed to earn the franchise's biggest opening. However, the movie was unable to beat the unstoppable force that is Inside Out 2. Pixar's latest animated sequel managed to win its third weekend and cross $1 billion at the global box office along the way. While those films were thriving in theaters, another new release didn't manage to make an impression. The first part of Kevin Coster's four-part feature, Horizon: An American Saga was released this weekend to incredibly low numbers.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, Inside Out 2 took in another $57.4 million at the domestic box office this weekend while A Quiet Place: Day One earned a still-impressive $53 million. While the first and second-place spots were neck and neck this weekend, the third-place movie fell way behind. Horizon only managed to rake in $11 million at the domestic box office. Horizon: An American Saga: Chapter Two is heading to theaters on August 16th, and it will be interesting to see how its takeaway compares to Chapter One.

Meanwhile, Bad Boys: Ride or Die came in fourth place during its fourth weekend in theaters, earning an additional $10.3 million to bring its domestic total to $165.3 million. Rounding out the weekend in fifth place was the Hindi movie Kalki, which reportedly earned between $5 million and $6 million.

What Are Critics and Audiences Saying About the New Releases?

As for the weekend's top earners, they've all gotten a range of scores on Rotten Tomatoes and CinemaSocre. Inside Out 2 is up on RT with a 90% critics score and 96% audience score. Meanwhile, it has an A Cinema Score. A Quiet Place: Day One earned an 84% critics score and 73% audience score on Rotten Tomatoes with a B+ CinemaScore. Horizon: An American Saga – Chapter 1 has a 40% critics score, 71% audience score, and B- CinemaScore. Bad Boys: Rider or Die has a 64% critics score, 97% audience score, and A- CinemaScore.

ComicBook Talks A Quiet Place: Day One With Lupita Nyong'o and Joseph Quinn:

A Quiet Place: Day One leans heavily on Lupita Nyong'o and Joseph Quinn as a duo. ComicBook caught up with them to discuss making this blockbuster. One defining characteristic of this franchise is the eerie sense of quiet punctuated by loud abrasive noise. Both actors would reflect on selling moments without dialogue and how different that can be from other roles they've taken on in the past. A Quiet Place: Day One seems to have been transformative for a lot of the people involved.

"That was a very interesting spot to be in, where the dialogue was very effective, and kind of punched through a lot of subtext," Quinn said during our conversation. "It was very communicative in a way that was urgent, I guess, because the only reason you're going to talk in an environment like this, which is perilous if you make any noise, is when it's absolutely urgent. The rest was up to us to kind of fill that in."

