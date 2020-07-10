Insidious Star Casts Doubt on a Fifth Movie

(Photo: Blumhouse Productions)

The Insidious series of films launched in 2010 and established director James Wan and writer Leigh Whannell as powerful forces in the genre world, but after four films, star Lin Shaye thinks that the future for the franchise seems to be in jeopardy, or at least her character won't be appearing in a future installment. The first two films focused on characters played by Patrick Wilson and Rose Byrne and the horrors endured by their family, only for the third and fourth films to instead shift focus to Shaye's character. Her remarks about the franchise, however, aren't too promising about any future for it.

"No, I think she's over," Shaye shared with The Production Meeting podcast about her character returning to the series. "There was some idea [for a sequel], actually James at one point said he had an outline for number five which would have probably gone back to the original family, which I thought was a great idea. But Elise's story is pretty much done. They told my story. I would be in The Further if it happened. I don't think they'll do another."

She also notes that the timing of a new film is important and that a sequel couldn't be rushed into production, that it's more important for the franchise to wait until "so much time passed that people will embrace having another episode of it."

Interestingly, last fall saw Shaye making slightly different comments, claiming that, while she still believed Elise's story was over, a new chapter could have been moving forward this year.

"I've heard rumblings. There's no script as far as I know," Shaye revealed to Daily Dead. "[With] Elise, The Last Key pretty much completed my story as a character. I'm now in The Further. There's no more prequels. Everybody knows more about me than I knew. I kind of have an idea what the story might be about, and that I don't feel comfortable talking about, because nothing has been brought out into the open. But as far as I've heard, there will be another one. And it'll be sort of a different setup in a way, of some of the same characters from a couple of the past episodes, too."

She added, "It's an exciting idea that I've heard, but I don't have any information about it. There's no script as far as I know yet. And there's been no date in terms of beginning photography or anything. It'll probably be in the next year or so, because Blumhouse is a little busy, as we all know. But I've got my fingers crossed there will be one more, I hope."

Her most recent comments, however, were slightly more definitive about the franchise, admitting, "I think it's done."

