Invincible Season 2 Trailer Reveals Release Window

We now have an idea of when Invincible will make its return to Prime Video. The adult animated series became an instant hit at Prime Video, especially when you factor in the surprising, shocking, and bloody ending to its first episode. After that, viewers tuned in each week to see how Invincible would handle the inevitable betrayal by his father, Omni-Man. The Season 1 finale delivered that violent clash, which left Mark in a hospital and Omni-Man flying away from Earth. We now pick things up with Season 2, and the first trailer offers up a sneak peek at what's to come.

The Invincible animated series is based on the successful comic created by Robert Kirkman, Cory Walker, and Ryan Ottley. We actually got the first look at Invincible Season 2 yesterday, when an image of Invincible and Allen the Alien was released. The image shows Mark Grayson/Invincible sitting in a BM diner with Allen the Alien. Allen is busy eating a burger while Invincible is speaking to him. The two are possibly discussing all of the information Allen had to give Invincible at the end of Season 1 regarding his homeworld and the Viltrumites. You can find the new trailer for Invincible below. It's expected to debut in late 2023.

Welcome to Burger Mart! Please enjoy a hot meal along with an update on Season 2 of... pic.twitter.com/rHTblkb2wp — INVINCIBLE (@InvincibleHQ) January 20, 2023

Invincible Renewed for Multiple Seasons on Prime Video

Ahead of the Season 1 finale, and after fans began the rallying cry for a renewal just hours ago, Prime Video announced that its hit animated series Invincible has been renewed for two more seasons. Series creator Robert Kirkman made the announcement himself about the renewal to the praise of fans, having previously hinted that new episodes could be on the horizon in several interviews.

"[Invincible] sometimes adapts the comic book very closely, and sometimes it varies wildly," Kirkman told ComicBook.com last year. "I think that the majority of the first seven is original to the series. There are vast chunks of every episode that are not in the comics at all. I think that there are even episodes #1 and #8, which I wrote, and so I feel like they probably skewed a little bit closer to the comics than some of the other episodes, there are large chunks of those episodes that are completely original to the show. But I think that because the way that it's so consistent, and because some people haven't read the comics in some time, they're like, 'Oh yeah. This is exactly like the comics.' So I think that some people think it's a little bit closer to the comic than it actually is. Then at the same time, after years and years of working on The Walking Dead and being the guy in the room that's like, 'No, let's change it. Let's kill this character. Let's do this,' I was always pushing hard to change things as much as possible because I was bored with the source material because I was there for so long and additionally, The Walking Dead was something I was still actively doing [as a comic]. And so I was like, 'Oh my God, can we please do something different?'"

Let us know your thoughts on the new Invincible trailer in the comments.