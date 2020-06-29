Iron Man: Marvel Concept Art Reveals Stealth Suit Design

✖

Some new Iron Man concept art showcases the sleek look of the stealth armor from Iron Man 3. Andy Park revealed a dramatic departure from the Mark XVI that showed up in the theater. Some fans were disappointed when the third installment premiered as the design of the Stealth Suit didn’t have the same color scheme. The actual suit might not be that different from what was rendered on screen, but the black and red color scheme really makes it all pop. Park has been on a tear sharing new looks at all the armors featured in the House Party Protocol near the end of the film. Sadly, fans didn’t get to see a lot of these suits in extended action, but the art will help dull that pain a little bit. For those real purists, you can always go look at the Armor Wars storyline for the inspiration.

“And here’s the concept design I created of Iron Man Mark XVI for Iron Man 3,” Park began. "This is what the toy in my previous post was based off of. He ended up being red & gold in the final film but this was the original intent. #IronMan #stealth #conceptart #conceptdesign #characterdesign #digitalpainting #photoshop #marvel #marvelstudios #avengers”

Phil Saunders has also been dropping some heat on Instagram too. He recently shared his look at the Mark 40 armor. That one is specifically designated for underwater missions. But, like the Stealth Suit, it just wasn’t in the cards. But, Saunders gave some insight into why all these detailed designs get produced in the first place.

“By popular demand... Iron Man Mk40 “Shotgun.” Lean, lightly armored, and streamlined, this suit was designed for extreme speed,” Saunders wrote. “I worked it out so arms and legs would lock together to the torso to form a rigid fuselage, but sadly that functionality was never featured in the movie. It made for one of my favorite Hot Toys, though!! #ironman #avengers #ironman3 #marvel #marvelstudios #mcu #robertdowneyjr #conceptart #concept #conceptartist #digitalart #digitalartist #digitalillustration”

You can stream Iron Man 3 on Disney+ right now.

