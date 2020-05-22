Iron Man: Marvel Concept Art Unveils Sleek Mark 40 Armor

✖

Marvel concept artist Phil Saunders dropped a wild look at the Iron Man Mark 40 armor. In a post on Instagram, the artist laid out what the goals for that specific armor was. Marvel Cinematic Universe fans will remember the Mark 40 from a brief appearance in Iron Man 3. All those armors that Tony Stark was cooking up over the course of the film had a bunch of different uses and scenarios attached to them. But the Mark 40 was especially potent if used in the right situation. The team nicknamed this suit the “Shotgun” armor because of the speed associated with its design. When you see the images below, it’s easy to see how that was a focus. Saunders even mentions how the Mark 40 was one of his favorite Hot Toys creations from the film.

“By popular demand... Iron Man Mk40 “Shotgun.” Lean, lightly armored, and streamlined, this suit was designed for extreme speed,” Saunders wrote. “I worked it out so arms and legs would lock together to the torso to form a rigid fuselage, but sadly that functionality was never featured in the movie. It made for one of my favorite Hot Toys, though!! #ironman #avengers #ironman3 #marvel #marvelstudios #mcu #robertdowneyjr #conceptart #concept #conceptartist #digitalart #digitalartist #digitalillustration”

He continued, “More of the Iron Man Mk XL “Shotgun” suit. Front & Back design renderings. #ironman #ironman3 #avengers #marvel #marvelstudios #mcu #conceptart #conceptartist #conceptdesign #conceptdesigner #digitalart #digitalillustration #digitalartist”

