IT CHAPTER TWO Opening Night Box Office Numbers Are Out

It Chapter Two is off to a good start at the box office with its Thursday preview night screenings, though it fell short of the same day numbers by comparison to its predecessor. The Warner Bros. film took in $10.5 million in previews on September 5, rolling into its official opening weekend.

It Chapter Two‘s $10.5 million is a slide downward by comparison to 2017’s It which nabbed $13.5 million in preview night showings. That movie went on to take in $327.4 million at the domestic box office for a $700 million total worldwide. The figures are very impressive for an R-rated movie. It released on September 8, 2017 — a similar weekend by comparison to It Chapter Two‘s September 6, 2019 release.

Videos by ComicBook.com

According to a report from Deadline, It Chapter Two is set for a record-breaking $200 million worldwide opening at the box office. That would easily top the opening weekend haul of the first IT, which delivered a whopping $189.7 million. These numbers released prior to the Thursday night numbers being released, which may alter the prediction from analysts.

It opened to $123 million worldwide in 2017. It Chapter Two will likely exceed that total thanks to a boost from the international box office market.

The hefty run time of It Chapter Two might be one of the factors holding some of the numbers back, as noted in the ComicBook.com review of the movie. “Fortunately, a surprising amount of heart is added to the finale, and the overall experience with this sequel warrants the price of admission,” the 3 out of 5 stars review reads. “Certain story points should have been expanded upon rather than others being scattered across the second act but director Andy Muschietti and company have crafted something fans of the first will get a kick out of, even if they aren’t as enamored with IT as they were in 2017.”

Are you seeing It Chapter Two? Share your thoughts in the comment section or send them my way on Instagram and Twitter!

It Chapter Two is now playing in theaters.