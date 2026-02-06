It’s a Bad Day to Be a Predator Fan as the Franchise’s Future Just Got an Unexpected Update

The original Predator remains a timeless classic of the sci-fi and action genres, yet the franchise spent the following decades struggling to recapture that initial lightning-in-a-bottle. And then came Dan Trachtenberg. With the release of Prey, a direct-to-streaming production, Trachtenberg proved the Yutja were still formidable antagonists, capable of charming critics and audiences alike. In fact, the desperate survival struggle of Naru (Amber Midthunder) against the Yautja served is arguably as good as the iconic jungle brawl led by Dutch (Arnold Schwarzenegger) in 1987. Trachtenberg continued to expand this revitalized universe with the animated anthology Predator: Killer of Killers and the theatrical hit Predator: Badlands, both of which became essential entries in the modern canon. Unfortunately, a high-stakes industry shift now threatens to pull Trachtenberg away from the franchise.

Trachtenberg has officially signed a major three-year first-look directing and producing deal with Paramount Pictures. Under the terms of this agreement, Trachtenberg will develop feature film projects for the studio alongside his production partner Ben Rosenblatt, with theatrical releases as the goal. Because Disney owns the Predator intellectual property through the 20th Century Studios banner, this new commitment creates a significant conflict for the future of the Yautja. Any project Trachtenberg develops under this specific Paramount deal must be independent of the Predator franchise, effectively placing his involvement with the hunters on a potential hiatus as he prioritizes the Paramount slate.

Does Dan Trachtenberg Deal With Paramount Kills the Predator Franchise?

Image Courtesy of 20th Century Studios

While Trachtenberg has officially moved his primary development home to Paramount, there remains a possibility that he has a prior arrangement with Disney to oversee specific Predator installments. If such a deal exists, the filmmaker could theoretically remain the franchise’s architect. However, the three-year duration of his Paramount obligation suggests that those projects will naturally demand the vast majority of his attention in the coming years. Even if Trachtenberg remains legally attached to the Predator universe, the reality of studio politics and production timelines means it could be a very long time before audiences see another Yautja adventure under his direction. Given that Trachtenberg’s recent films were massive commercial and critical successes, Disney is faced with a difficult choice: wait for their primary visionary to return after his Paramount tenure or quickly replace him to fast-track sequels that can profit from the brand’s current momentum.

Despite the uncertainty regarding Predator, Trachtenberg’s new deal with Pramount comes with its perks. The filmmaker has already shown a unique ability to revitalize dormant or struggling franchises with films that are both genuinely compelling and deeply respectful of complex lore. Paramount currently controls several iconic properties that are in desperate need of a successful theatrical reboot to regain their theatrical standing. Specifically, franchises like Transformers and Star Trek have often struggled to find a consistent balance between nostalgia and modern storytelling. Trachtenberg’s talent for high-tension narratives could be the exact ingredient needed to make these massive properties relevant to a wide audience once again. By applying the same “back-to-basics” philosophy that saved the Predator series, the filmmaker could transform Paramount’s library into a new era of cinematic excellence, even if it comes at the cost of his time in the jungle.

Predator: Badlands is coming to Disney+ and Hulu on February 12th.

