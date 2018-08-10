Jackie Chan Rescued From Mudslide During ‘Project X’ Filming

International superstar Jackie Chan and his crew had to be rescued from a mudslide during the production of his latest film, as he and his crew were nearly swept away while shooting on location, according to the South China Morning Post.

Chan, who last year appeared in The LEGO Ninjago Movie, Bleeding Steel, and The Foreigner, took to social media to thank the rescue crews and discuss the harrowing experience with his fans.

“Today, we started shooting on location. The weather suddenly changed and our crew were caught in a massive mudslide!” Chan wrote on his blog, which features after-the-fact photos of equipment and vehicles inundated with water, mud, and sludge. “A few of our production trucks were stuck in the river of rushing mud. Many of the crew became frightened because it was so sudden. Luckily, some large hook trucks come to our rescue and helped tow our production trucks to safety. I’d like to take this opportunity to say a heartfelt ‘thank you’ to all the people who came to help us. And also ‘sorry’ to all the crew members who were frightened by the mudslide. Our production team will learn from this experience; be more alert to the weather conditions, do our best to protect our crew members and ensure that working conditions are absolutely safe.”

The Morning Post suggests that while Chan does not reveal where he was shooting, southern China — especially Yunnan province — “was hit hard by heavy rainfall last week,” making it a likely candidate.

Need For Speed director Scott Waugh is helming Project X, which stars Chan alongside John Cena. The film features one of the biggest budgets of any Chan project, although at $80 million is is still well below the 2004 flop Around the World in 80 Days, which was budgeted at $110 million. Cena reportedly stepped in to replace Sylvester Stallone, who presumably could not make the movie’s filming schedule work alongside Creed II, the eighth film in which he plays Rocky Balboa and the follow-up to Ryan Coogler’s first big franchise film.

Project X, which is unrelated to the 1987 or 2012 movies of the same name, is reportedly set at a Chinese oil refinery in the Middle East.