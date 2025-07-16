Fantastic Four: First Steps Stars Tease Avengers: Doomsday in Four Words (And We’re Worried)

Ebon Moss-Bachrach and Joseph Quinn have a fantastic first tease for Marvel’s next Avengers movie. Along with Pedro Pascal’s Reed Richards and Vanessa Kirby’s Sue Storm, Moss-Bachrach’s clobberin’ Ben Grimm and Quinn’s fiery Johnny Storm will make their MCU debuts in The Fantastic Four: First Steps (in theaters July 25). The world’s greatest heroes — of their world, Earth-828 — will then crossover with the mightiest heroes of Earth-616 in Avengers: Doomsday, as hinted in the Thunderbolts* post-credits scene (which was filmed for the Anthony and Joe Russo-directed Doomsday).

Videos by ComicBook.com

When asked to describe Avengers: Doomsday in four words at the UK premiere for The Fantastic Four: First Steps, Moss-Bachrach told BBC News, “Epic. Tragic. Intergalactic. Starry.” In a separate interview, Quinn described it as “epic, mental, Downey Jr.,” referring to former Iron Man actor Robert Downey Jr.’s villain turn as the Fantastic Four’s nemesis, Doctor Doom.

“Tragic” can certainly be used to describe the events of Jonathan Hickman’s 2015 Secret Wars, on which the film is based, and Marvel Studios’ other intergalactic crossover, 2018’s Avengers: Infinity War. Fronted by Josh Brolin’s Thanos, that film saw the Mad Titan snap half of the universe out of existence, including fan-favorites like Tom Holland’s Spider-Man and Chadwick Boseman’s Black Panther.

While those heroes eventually returned in 2019’s Avengers: Endgame, other deaths — including Loki (Tom Hiddleston), Heimdall (Idris Elba), Gamora (Zoe Saldana), and Vision (Paul Bettany) — were permanent, and therefore weren’t undone when Downey Jr.’s Tony Stark tragically sacrificed himself to restore the universe.

The star-studded Avengers: Doomsday cast includes Robert Downey Jr. (Doctor Doom), Chris Hemsworth (Thor), Anthony Mackie (Sam Wilson/Captain America), Tom Hiddleston (Loki), Paul Rudd (Scott Lang/Ant-Man), Channing Tatum (Remy LeBeau/Gambit), Simu Liu (Shang-Chi), Letitia Wright (Shuri/Black Panther), Winston Duke (M’Baku), Tenoch Huerta Mejía (Namor), Mabel Cadena (Namora), Alex Livinalli (Attuma), Florence Pugh (Yelena Belova/Black Widow), Sebastian Stan (Bucky Barnes/the Winter Soldier), David Harbour (Alexei Shostakov/Red Guardian), Hannah John-Kamen (Ava Starr/Ghost), Wyatt Russell (John Walker/U.S. Agent), and Lewis Pullman (Bob Reynolds/Sentry). In addition to The Fantastic Four: First Steps castmates Pedro Pascal, Vanessa Kirby, Joseph Quinn, and Ebon Moss-Bachrach, returning X-Men movie cast members include Patrick Stewart (Professor Charles Xavier), Ian McKellen (Magneto), Alan Cumming (Nightcrawler), Kelsey Grammer (Beast), Rebecca Romijn (Mystique), and James Marsden (Cyclops).

The Fantastic Four: First Steps kicks off Phase 6 of the MCU when it opens in theaters on July 25. Avengers: Doomsday is scheduled for December 18, 2026, followed by Avengers: Secret Wars on Dec. 17, 2027.