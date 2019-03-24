Jafar Attacks in New ‘Aladdin’ TV Spot

We’re still a few months away from the release of Aladdin, but the live-action remake is already stirring up excitement among Disney fans both old and new. The more we see from the movie, the better it looks. And now we have another new clip to watch.

A brand new TV spot for Aladdin was just released, showing some of the more memorable moments from the animated classic being recreated with lifelike CGI. But we also get a brief look at Jafar, who seems to be wielding the near limitless magic of the Genie. Take a look in the clip above.

While seeing Jafar in action might get fans excited, it seems like everyone wants to see more of Will Smith‘s take on the Genie.

Director Guy Ritchie spoke with Entertainment Weekly about Smith’s approach to the character, praising how the role plays to his strengths.

“The great thing about the role of the Genie is that it’s essentially a hyperbole for who that individual actor is, so it’s a wonderful platform and tapestry for an actor to fill his boots on,” Ritchie said.

Smith, however, has some big shoes to fill from the late Robin Williams, but he’s more than up to the task.

“Whenever you’re doing things that are iconic, it’s always terrifying,” Smith said. “The question is always: Where was there meat left on the bone? Robin didn’t leave a lot of meat on the bone with the character.”

“[He] infused the character with a timeless version of himself,” he added. “I started to feel confident that I could deliver something that was an homage to Robin Williams but was musically different. Just the flavor of the character would be different enough and unique enough that it would be in a different lane, versus trying to compete. I think it’ll stand out as unique even in the Disney world. There hasn’t been a lot of that hip-hop flavor in Disney history.”

Fans will get to see Smith’s grand debut as the Genie when Aladdin premieres in theaters on May 24th.

