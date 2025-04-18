Original X-Men Star Reveals If They’re In Avengers: Doomsday (& They Should Be)

Marvel’s upcoming Avengers: Doomsday is set to feature several actors from Fox’s X-Men film series, but there’s one familiar face audiences shouldn’t expect to see. In an interview with Nerd Reactor, Shawn Ashmore — who played mutant Bobby Drake/Iceman in the franchise — was asked about potentially returning to the role in Doomsday. Acknowledging the strangeness of Marvel’s high levels of secrecy, the actor stated that the studio has not reached out to him about reprising Iceman. Ashmore added that some people might not believe him, but even though he’s open to coming back, nothing has happened yet.

“So this is the weird part of it … It’s like, if I was, I couldn’t say that I was, but I’m not,” Ashmore said. “There’s been no contact. I’m not cast in it. I mean, I’ve been getting that since the last Deadpool movie. Everyone’s like, ‘Are you in it?’ And I’m like, ‘No.’ And they’re like, ‘Okay [winks].’ But no, no, I’m actually not. And again, I’m always open to coming back and playing that character. But yeah, so far, no, no contact.”

Ashmore portrayed Iceman in all three installments of the original X-Men trilogy, chronicling the character’s journey from student at Xavier’s School for Gifted Youngsters to becoming a member of the X-Men team. His last appearance in the role was 2014’s X-Men: Days of Future Past, where Iceman is killed by Sentinels.

In late March, Marvel Studios officially announced 27 actors for Avengers: Doomsday in a special livestream event to commemorate the start of production. Many of Ashmore’s former X-Men franchise co-stars are part of the ensemble. Patrick Stewart, Ian McKellen, James Marsden, Kelsey Grammer, Alan Cumming, and Rebecca Romijn are all reprising their roles in next summer’s blockbuster.

Though Ashmore is adamant that he’s not returning, all Marvel fans are very familiar with the saga of Andrew Garfield and Spider-Man: No Way Home. Some viewers will undoubtedly continue to hold out hope that Ashmore is lying in an effort to preserve a surprise. Marvel has confirmed that there are additional Doomsday casting announcements to come at a later date, so there is a chance Ashmore could still be included. It’s unknown who else Marvel has lined up, and the studio has already shocked fans with the first wave of reveals. At this point, it wouldn’t be entirely far-fetched for other classic X-Men actors to join the fray.

It looks like Marvel is going to use Doomsday to give the old Fox cast one final send-off before turning the page to its upcoming X-Men reboot. If that’s the case, there should be a spot for Ashmore in the cast. His Iceman was a key part of the original film trilogy, and it would be odd if only a select number of X-Men actors were brought back. Scheduling conflicts are always a potential issue in situations like this, but Marvel should at least reach out to Ashmore to see if he’s available. Of course, the Doomsday cast is already stacked, and with the promise of more additions, there’s a risk the movie might become too stuffed for its own good. It’s a delicate balance to find, but directors Joe and Anthony Russo have juggled large ensembles before.