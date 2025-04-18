Hailee Steinfeld’s Spider-Man: Beyond the Spider-Verse Update Raises Questions

Hailee Steinfeld has raised some alarm bells for fans wanting to know more about Spider-Man: Beyond the Spider-Verse. The Gwen Stacy voice actress has kept a busy film slate, with projects like Michael B. Jordan’s vampire flick Sinners, Netflix’s original animated series Arcane, and a possible appearance in Avengers: Doomsday. As for Spider-Man: Beyond the Spider-Verse, the third film in Sony’s Spider-Verse trilogy, announced a June 4, 2027 release date. That’s more than two years away, and a lot can happen in between those two years. Let’s hear from Steinfeld on what she knows about Beyond the Spider-Verse.

MTV spoke to Hailee Steinfeld, where she was questioned about Spider-Man: Beyond the Spider-Verse‘s 2027 release date. “Listen, if it were up to me, I would not make us wait that long,” Steinfeld said. When asked if she’s recorded any voice lines, Steinfeld gave a very hesitant, “Yeah… we’re well into that thing” response. She even added that interviewer Josh Horowitz knows just as much as she does about Beyond the Spider-Verse, which can’t be a good thing.

“Listen, you’ve got to trust the process,” she continued. “There’s one thing I’ve learned, it’s that. You put it in their hands, and you’re going to end up with something masterful, so just gotta go with it.” The people she’s speaking about are writers/producers Phil Lord and Christopher Miller.

Sony Pictures Animation originally pushed back the release date of Spider-Man: Beyond the Spider-Verse, from March 2024 to the newly announced June 2027. There were allegations of poor working conditions for the artists and animators. Rumors and rumblings about those conditions continuing have quieted up, with the focus now on hitting that 2027 release date. Lord and Miller told ComicBook in 2023 that the goal was to make the best Spider-Verse movie.

“I would say that just like we’re going to take the time necessary to make Beyond the Spider-Verse great,” Lord said before Miller concluded their answer. “And we won’t back into a release date that doesn’t fit.”

image credit: sony pictures animation

There have been talks of spinning Hailee Steinfeld’s Spider-Woman off into her own animated movie. “You’ll see all of it. It’s all happening,” Spider-Man producer Pascal said during the LA premiere of Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse. Producer Avi Arad chimed in that a Spider-Woman animated movie will happen “sooner than you expect. I cannot tell you yet, but it’s coming.”

The first look at Spider-Man: Beyond the Spider-Verse came during Sony’s presentation at CinemaCon last month. The images featured Miles Morales vs. Earth-42 Miles G. Morales, who is the Prowler on his Earth. This Miles has already lost his father, and has turned to a life of crime similar to his Uncle Aaron.

Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse ended with Gwen Stacy recruiting a team of Spider heroes from across the Spider-Verse to rescue Miles Morales, who is stranded on Earth-42. Miles has to make it home in time to save his father from being murdered by The Spot.

