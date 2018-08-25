Edgar Wright Joins the Shortlist of Potential ‘Bond 25’ Directors

With Danny Boyle out as director of Bond 25, franchise producers are scrambling to try and find a replacement, and it looks as though one of Hollywood’s most beloved filmmakers might actually be on their radar.

According to a report from Deadline, Baby Driver and Shaun of the Dead writer/director Edgar Wright is actually on the shortlist of names being eyed to take over for Boyle on Daniel Craig‘s last 007 outing.

Up until 2017, the idea of Wright directing a James Bond movie might have seemed like a wacky idea for some people. “Could the guy who made Hot Fuzz actually put together a serious action thriller about the most iconic spy in movie history?” (I would’ve answered yes to this in a heartbeat, by the way.)

However, 2017’s Baby Driver proved, without a shadow of a doubt, that Wright has what it takes to handle tense action, fast cars, and bigger budgets. He’s also been very clear in the past that he’d love to helm a Bond film.

The only issue with Wright taking over Bond 25 is whether or not the studio likes what he pitches. The director and Marvel Studios famously parted ways over Ant-Man when they couldn’t see eye-to-eye, which is apparently the same reason Boyle left the new Bond movie. Wright likes to make his movie, the way he wants to make it, and the Bond producers would likely have to be on board with that.

As of now, there are three other names joining Wright on the list of potential suitors. First is Jean-Marc Vallee, who directed Dallas Buyers Club and Big Little Lies, though Deadline’s report suggests that his busy schedule will likely keep him out of the running. Hell or High Water‘s David Mackenzie and White Boy Rick director Yann Demange are reportedly also being considered.

Producers Barbara Broccoli and Michael G. Wilson will ultimately make the decision on who will step in and helm Bond 25. They’re hoping to find a replacement in the next 60 days in order to keep the movie on schedule, and keep its current November 8, 2019 release date.

Do you think Edgar Wright would make a great James Bond director? Who else should the producers be considering? Let us know in the comments!