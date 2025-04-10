Oscar-Winning Director Confirms Talks for James Bond 26 (& They’re Perfect)

As Amazon moves forward on James Bond 26, an Oscar-winning director has confirmed he’s in talks to helm the film. While attending an event at the Paris Cinéma Club, Alfonso Cuarón mentioned that he’s had conversations regarding the possibility of directing 007’s next big-screen adventure. While Cuarón couldn’t share too many specifics about what these talks have entailed, the filmmaker expressed interest in tackling the project, teasing that he has a unique vision for what Bond 26 could look like. Cuarón’s comments were originally shared by X user @Simon___Robert and have been translated to English below.

“There is indeed THIS project under discussion, and I have the desire — if it happens — to revisit this story in my own way,” Cuarón told the audience at Paris Cinéma Club.

Earlier this year, Amazon assumed full creative control of the James Bond franchise thanks to a new joint venture between Amazon, MGM, and former Bond producers Barbara Broccoli and Michael G. Wilson. Prior to that development, progress on Bond 26 had stalled, which was a point of frustration for Amazon. In late March, veteran producers Amy Pascal and David Heyman (known for their work in the Spider-Man and Harry Potter franchises, respectively) signed on to produce Bond 26.

While Bond 26 is now taking some meaningful steps forward, the film is reportedly still a ways away. It’s been said that the start of production is “at least a year away.” As of this writing, Pascal and Heyman are the only officially confirmed members of the movie’s creative team. There isn’t a writer attached, and there have been no casting announcements.

Cuarón would certainly be an inspired choice for Bond 26. He has established himself as one of the most gifted directors of his generation, deftly blending impeccable technical filmmaking with emotional storytelling on projects such as Children of Men, Gravity, and Roma. Winner of two Best Director Oscars, Cuarón has also proven he can fit within the Hollywood franchise sandbox, having helmed Harry Potter and the Prisoner of Azkaban. Many still consider his work in the Wizarding World to be the best in the series, as he injected a more mature tone into the films and helped usher them into a new era. It would be very exciting to see what he could do with James Bond; a single-take action sequence would look incredible on the big screen.

Before Bond fans get too excited about Cuarón calling the shots on Bond 26, it’s important to keep in mind that he’s just in talks. He could ultimately decide the project isn’t right for him and step away. Still, his connection with Heyman (who he worked with on Azkaban) gives Bond fans reason to be hopeful this will work out. As Amazon looks to kick off a new era for the Bond franchise (which is undoubtedly the studio’s prized IP), Bond 26 is going to be a very important film. Snagging an acclaimed, Oscar-winning director would be a great way to ensure the movie is on the right track — and perhaps assuage any concerns viewers have about Amazon’s vision for Bond.