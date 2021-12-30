James Bond Fans Celebrate No Time To Die As 2021 Ends

James Bond fans are remembering No Time To Die as 2021 comes to a close. 007’s most recent adventure has taken up residence on many end-of-year lists. A lot of people have enjoyed the final Daniel Craig Bond film. It’s not hard to see why, as so many had to wait to get a chance to see it. 2020 was originally set to play host to the finale, but because of the global situation, things got pushed back to 2021. Once No Time To Die hit theaters, theatergoers were reminded that 007 will always be a massive box office draw. In a time where a lot of film fans online lament the domination of superhero blockbusters, the action film franchise more than holds its own against the competition. (The Fast Saga‘s entry also stands out as resistant to the pandemic’s dampening influence.)

No Time To Die was received well by critics. Especially, Comicbook.com’s Patrick Cavanaugh who thought the final Craig Bond movie was a “satisfying sendoff.” Clearly, audiences agree as the movie is certified fresh on Rotten Tomatoes.

Videos by ComicBook.com

https://twitter.com/007/status/1476176182437576707?ref_src=twsrc^tfw

“No Time to Die manages to serve audiences nearly everything they’d want from a Bond film, whether it be the debut or final entry of a performer, while somewhat managing to avoid series pitfalls,” Cavanaugh explained. “The plot ends up feeling nonessential, as does Safin’s entire trajectory, yet we’re still given multiple surprisingly touching moments with Craig, making for an earned sendoff for the actor whose initial casting for Casino Royale was met with backlash from devotees. No Time to Die likely won’t be the favorite installment among fans when it comes to Craig’s legacy, but it surely offers the actor the opportunity to showcase all of the skills in his arsenal that he so rightly deserves.”

Did you enjoy No Time To Die? Let us know down in the comments!

A standout

https://twitter.com/ElusivePaleJerk/status/1474848569899327493?ref_src=twsrc^tfw

Beautiful film

https://twitter.com/hperryhorton/status/1473549604679417856?ref_src=twsrc^tfw

She was a hoot

https://twitter.com/georgehahn/status/1474997938808147968?ref_src=twsrc^tfw

This is tremendous

https://twitter.com/ChristianPayst1/status/1474365965013905409?ref_src=twsrc^tfw

Some awesome extra

https://twitter.com/007/status/1474318943401611266?ref_src=twsrc^tfw

Holy guacamole

https://twitter.com/FarmboyinJapan/status/1476441439186067460?ref_src=twsrc^tfw

One day

https://twitter.com/moore007please/status/1476654949035651072?ref_src=twsrc^tfw

Be thankful