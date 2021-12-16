Spider-Man: No Way Home Breaks 2021 Opening Day Box Office Record in the UK





Spider-Man: No Way Home is off to a roaring start in the U.K. as it toppled the No Time to Die opening day box office total. $10 million is a staggering number in the pandemic era and it managed to gain that across the U.K. and Ireland according to The Hollywood Reporter. While concerns about the omicron variant persist, forecasters have to be encouraged by the strong performance of Tom Holland and Marvel’s latest flick. For example, Avengers: Endgame actually opened with almost $15 back in 2019. It’s going to be a tough road to reach those heights, but the MCU will settle for having a legitimate shot at the highest-grossing movie of the year with only a few weeks to accomplish the task. Considering those record-breaking preorder numbers, it might not be as impossible as it sounds on paper. Not only are fans of the MCU going to pack theaters, but they will bring some parents who are nostalgic for these old Spider-Man villains too.

Holland talked to CinePOP about the scale of this movie. He did not mince words in saying that No Way Home is bigger than Avengers: Endgame.

“I think the movie’s bigger than Endgame,” the actor argued. “Because of the cinematic history which it holds. Endgame is a masterpiece. I love Endgame and to be a part of it was incredible, this culmination of 10 years of work that was all leading to this moment. But this Spider-Man movie is 20 years of work. It’s three different universes. No one could have ever dreamt that Sony and Marvel and Marvel would be able to bring them all together. You know, Doc Ock, Green Goblin, the Lizard, Sandman, they’re all back and they’re in one movie and it’s amazing. It’s mind-blowing.”

No Way Home has a description right here. It’s a whole new Multiverse for Peter Parker:

“With Spider-Man’s identity now revealed, our friendly neighborhood web-slinger is unmasked and no longer able to separate his normal life as Peter Parker from the high stakes of being a superhero. When Peter asks for help from Doctor Strange, the stakes become even more dangerous, forcing him to discover what it truly means to be Spider-Man.”

