The 2021 ComicBook.com Golden Issue Awards Nominees for Movies

2021 is about to come to a close, which is leading many to look back on the year that was — especially in the world of film. After a tumultuous 2020 — which saw nearly all major blockbusters be delayed due to the COVID-19 pandemic — 2021 began to bring change for the better. Shorter theatrical exclusive windows, as well as options for fans to stream films from the comfort of their own home, helped more long-awaited movies resonate with audiences.

As part of ComicBook.com’s Golden Issue Awards, an annual event where our staff votes on some of the best and most exciting things of the past twelve months, we wanted to look back on some of the biggest and most significant blockbuster films of 2021. From comic book movies to standout performances to post-credits scenes, there was absolutely a lot for moviegoers to appreciate this year.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Keep reading to check out the nominees, and check back to ComicBook.com next week for a full rundown of the winners!

Best Movie

This time last year, the release of any sort of blockbuster films felt incredibly few and far between. While the theatrical moviegoing experience hasn’t quite gone back to normal yet, audiences got plenty of opportunities to see major franchise installments — either in the theaters, at home, or some combination of the two.

A Quiet Place Part II

Dune

Free Guy

Godzilla vs. Kong

No Time to Die

Best Comic Book Movie

2021 brought multiple new entries to both the Marvel and DC cinematic universes, with buzzworthy new films showcasing a mix of new and established characters and teams. Amid the surprising new stories, the fan movements, and even a giant starfish, comic book movie fans were entertained in a way like never before.

Black Widow

Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings

Spider-Man: No Way Home

The Suicide Squad

Zack Snyder’s Justice League

Best Animated Movie

The world of animation often moves the film world forward in some fascinating ways, and the films of 2021 were certainly no exception. The year brought multiple memorable Disney hits, a new take on DC’s oldest superhero team, and a family road trip movie unlike any other.

Encanto

Justice Society: World War II

Luca

The Mitchells vs. the Machines

Raya and the Last Dragon

Best Director

As our favorite fictional worlds get bigger — or entirely new worlds get explored onscreen — the role of a film’s director feels more pivotal than ever. Whether in superhero blockbusters or sci-fi epics, this year’s nominees brought some fascinating new developments to the world of cinematic storytelling.

Destin Daniel Cretton (Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings)

James Gunn (The Suicide Squad)

Michael Rianda (The Mitchells vs. the Machines)

Denis Villeneuve (Dune)

Chloe Zhao (Eternals)

Best Actor

Across 2021’s crop of genre films, audiences were treated to some epic and inspired performances from some of the industry’s top actors. This year’s nominees included superheroes (and antiheroes) both old and new, as well as a memorable take on a pop culture icon.

Daniel Craig (James Bond, No Time to Die)

Idris Elba (Robert DuBois / Bloodsport, The Suicide Squad)

Tom Hardy (Eddie Brock / Venom, Venom: Let There Be Carnage)

Tom Holland (Peter Parker / Spider-Man, Spider-Man: No Way Home)

Simu Liu (Shang-Chi, Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings)

Best Actress

2021 also brought standout performances from a wide array of actresses, from household names to up-and-comers. As their characters fought inter-dimensional threats (or took over London’s fashion scene), they gave performances that were truly electrifying to watch.

Gemma Chan (Cersi, Eternals)

Scarlett Johansson (Natasha Romanoff / Black Widow, Black Widow)

Daniela Melchior (Cleo Cazo / Ratcatcher II, The Suicide Squad)

Margot Robbie (Harley Quinn, The Suicide Squad)

Emma Stone (Estella / Cruella de Vil, Cruella)

Best First Appearance

The past year of blockbusters have brought some unique fictional concepts to the big screen — and some incredibly memorable characters along with them. Whether the newest entry in an ever-expanding superhero universe, or a bold new take on a literary favorite, this year’s First Appearance nominees were jam-packed with heavy hitters.

Duncan Idaho (Jason Momoa, Dune)

Kingo (Kumail Nanjiani, Eternals)

King Shark (Sylvester Stallone/Steve Agee, The Suicide Squad)

Xu Xialing (Meng’er Zhang, Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings)

Yelena Belova (Florence Pugh, Black Widow)

Best Post-Credits Scene

As blockbuster films began to come back into the public consciousness, that often meant the return of the post-credits scene. Between teasing future stories and delivering long-awaited payoffs, this year’s nominees made waiting through the credits incredibly worthwhile.