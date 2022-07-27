Russo Brothers Support Regé-Jean Page for James Bond Role

The Russo Brothers are throwing their support behind Rege Jean Page for the next James Bond. In an interview with Radio Times, The Gray Man directors say that the Bridgerton star is more than up to the task. Since No Time To Die hit theaters, the question has circulated on social media: Who will play Bond next? 007 is one of those dream roles for an actor, especially a British one. However, nothing is set in stone. MGM and Sony are said to be considering all of their options before moving on the next person in that tuxedo. (For what it's worth, the brain trust seems to be particularly opposed to having a gender-swapped Bond.) Page's performance in Bridgerton and that charisma seem to be doing a lot of the heavy lifting. However, as the face of the Netflix mega-hit, he's got the kind of recognition that would attract serious interest to whatever comes next in the franchise.

"He's fantastic," Joe Russo beamed. "I mean, he has more charisma in his pinky than most people do in their entire body. So you know, we'd watch him do anything—I mean we'd watch him read the phonebook!"

Page has heard this question before a number of times. Last year, on Jimmy Fallon's talk show, he told the host that it just kind of comes with the territory. "If you're a Brit and you do something of any regard that people renown well, people are going to start saying the 'B word.'" The star smiled, "I'm very glad to have the badge, I'm very glad to be in the company of such people who have the badge, but it's just a badge."

Producer Barbara Broccoli told Deadline that there isn't a contest yet. They're hard at work trying to figure out what Bond means in a new era.

"Nobody's in the running," she revealed. "We're working out where to go with him, we're talking that through. There isn't a script and we can't come up with one until we decide how we're going to approach the next film because, really, it's a reinvention of Bond. We're reinventing who he is and that takes time. I'd say that filming is at least two years away."

