James Cameron Defends Netflix’s Most Divisive Movie Ending of 2025

James Cameron has chimed in on the ending of one of the most divisive Netflix movies released in 2025. Interestingly, his opinion on this movie goes against his complaints about one of the biggest movie releases of 2023, which committed a similar sin. Cameron has had another big year, with his new movie, Avatar: Fire and Ash, topping the box office, although it isn’t quite hitting the same levels as the first two films in the series. Cameron’s close friend and ex-wife, Kathryn Bigelow, also had a new movie come out in 2025, although it went straight to Netflix after a limited release. That film received average reviews, and most of the complaints were about the ending.

The plot of A House of Dynamite follows a single, unattributed missile launched at the United States. The plot then follows a team trying to figure out who launched it and how to respond. The end of the film doesn’t show what happens and the final decision the President of the United States makes, and according to James Cameron, that was the point. “I utterly defend that ending,” Cameron told The Hollywood Reporter. “It’s really the only possible ending. You don’t get to the end of [the classic short story] The Lady or the Tiger? and know what’s behind which door.”

The Lady or the Tiger? is a Frank R. Stockton short story that follows a problem that is unsolvable. The story is about a society where the guilt or innocence of a person is decided by chance. A person is brought into an arena and shown two doors. They choose one, and it will bring out a woman whom the king deems is an appropriate match for the accused. The second door holds a hungry, fierce tiger. The story ends with the man opening the door, but it never shows what was behind the door he chose. Instead, the story follows a princess who loves the man, and she knows she will lose him either way, either to another woman or death by tiger, so does it matter which choice he makes?

In A House of Dynamite, the United States President has to make an impossible decision. He either has to answer with retaliation against Russia (which denied launching the missile) or by holding steady. If he retaliates, he will start a full-on nuclear war, and if he doesn’t, it will be almost like surrendering after the destruction of a major U.S. city. His decision is never shown, and the bomb hitting Chicago is never shown either. Cameron said the final decision isn’t what this movie is about.

“The point is: From the moment the scenario began at minute zero, when the missile was launched and detected, the outcome already sucked. There was no good outcome, and the movie spent two hours showing you there is no good outcome,” Cameron said. “We cannot countenance these weapons existing at all. “It all boils down to one guy in the American system, the president, who is the only person allowed to launch a nuclear strike, either offensively or defensively, and the lives of every person on the planet revolve around that one person. That’s the world we live in, and we need to remember that when we vote next time.”

James Cameron Had Different Thoughts About Oppenheimer

This seems to go against something James Cameron previously said. Cameron has always been one to show the fears of nuclear war, with his Terminator franchise a perfect example. He has always wanted to show the horrors of a nuclear attack. He even showed what would happen during such an attack in Terminator 2: Judgment Day, when he showed the flashbang while focusing on a playground of children. His Avatar movies also show the devastating effects of war.

When Christopher Nolan released his Oscar-winning movie Oppenheimer, Cameron was impressed with the filmmaking, but not with one decision that Nolan made in the film. Of course, Oppenheimer is based on a real-life story and the man who helped create the weapon that killed countless people in Japan to end the war. By not showing the nuclear destruction of Hiroshima and Nagasaki that Oppenheimer helped develop, Cameron called it a “moral cop-out.”

“There’s only one brief moment where he sees some charred bodies in the audience and then the film goes on to show how it deeply moved him,” Cameron said about Oppenheimer. “But I felt that it dodged the subject. I don’t know whether the studio or Chris felt that that was a third rail that they didn’t want to touch, but I want to go straight at the third rail. I’m just stupid that way.” The difference might be that Oppenheimer was based on real-life and real deaths. A House of Dynamite is a fictional morality tale. As Cameron said, for Kathryn Bigelow’s movie, the moral is “the only way to win is not to play.”

