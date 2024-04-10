DC's James Gunn Teases "Summer of Superman" for 2025 at CinemaCon

James Gunn and Peter Safran's DC Universe is on the horizon, promising to kick off a new era of movies and television shows inspired by DC's iconic comics. The first live-action movie that will be a part of their new DC Studios slate is Superman, a 2025 reboot that is being written and directed by Gunn himself. With Superman still in the middle of production, we'll probably still have to wait a while to see official footage from the film — but Gunn and Safran did bring something surprising to the recent CinemaCon convention. During Warner Bros. Pictures' panel at the event, the new logo for Superman was shown, which is described as a "bright red and yellow" emblem. There was also a video of Gunn from the movie's set, in which he teases that he and the film's cast and crew will be on hand at the 2025 CinemaCon to kick off the "Summer of Superman." It will remain to be seen exactly what the "Summer of Superman" entails, and whether or not it could be a coordinated marketing campaign a la Warner Bros.' rollout of last year's Barbie.

"I can't wait to be there in Vegas with all of you next year as we kick off the summer of Superman," Gunn said. "I also wanted to thank all of you for your efforts for making Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 a hit."

What Is Superman About?

Per DC Studios, Superman tells the story of Superman's journey to reconcile his Kryptonian heritage with his human upbringing as Clark Kent of Smallville, Kansas. He is the embodiment of truth, justice and a better tomorrow, guided by human kindness in a world that sees kindness as old-fashioned.

"We got James Gunn and Peter (Safran) working very hard on DC, which is going to be a very big growth driver for this company," Warner Bros. Discovery CEO David Zaslav explained last year. "We are very bullish on DC. The Superman script first draft is done. Gunn is on a mission from god. It is a really good moment to prove out on DC what we got and how strong it is globally for long-term sustainable growth."

Who Will Star in Superman?

Superman will also star David Corenswet as Clark Kent / Superman, Rachel Brosnahan as Lois Lane, Skyler Gisondo as Jimmy Olsen, Wendell Pierce as Perry White, Sara Sampaio as Eve Teschmacher, Terence Rosemore as Otis, María Gabriela de Faría as Angela Spica / The Engineer, Isabela Merced as Kendra Saunders / Hawkgirl, Nathan Fillion as Guy Gardner, Edi Gathegi as Michael Holt / Mr. Terrific, and Anthony Carrigan as Rex Mason / Metamorpho.

"We've been having a lot of great conversations, David and I, with James Gunn, the director," Brosnahan revealed in a recent interview. "We've been talking a lot about where this project fits into the canon of the Supermans that we know. So hopefully, this'll be... we'll be putting our own stamp on things."

Are you excited for Superman? What do you think of these new CinemaCon updates? Share your thoughts with us in the comments below!

Superman is currently scheduled to be released exclusively in theaters on July 11, 2025.