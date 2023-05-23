James Gunn Celebrates Sean Gunn's Birthday With Groovy BTS Clip From Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3

Guardians of the Galaxy fans spent all of Monday celebrating the birthday of Sean Gunn, both the actor for Kraglin and the on-set motion reference actor of Rocket Raccoon. Among those celebrating was Sean's brother (and Guardians of the Galaxy helmer) James, who shared a behind-the-scenes video of Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 to commemorate the occasion.

"Happy birthday, [Sean Gunn]. You're a good brother and I love making stuff with you," James tweeted with the video. In it, Sean can be seen dancing on the practical set piece used for Vol. 3's mid-credits scene involving Kraglin and the rest of the new Guardians of the Galaxy team.

Will Kraglin be back in a Guardians of the Galaxy movie?

Speaking with ComicBook.com earlier this month, Gunn said he'd definitely be willing to return to the role before it'd be tough to appear in a Guardians flick not directed by his brother.

"I never close any doors as an actor. In my career, I'm always open to what might happen next. I don't think about doing a Guardians project with a different director, but I don't anticipate that my brother's going to be directing any more Guardians movies," Sean said. "He certainly wouldn't in the near future. I think we'd have to be old men. If more projects rise up, I would certainly be open to seeing what they are and taking a look and seeing how it goes."

He added, "It's like comic books. You can have a great comic book series for a group of characters and then it ends, and that doesn't mean you throw those characters away. You can have another series that's just as interesting, but it's not going to be just as interesting if they're trying to copy the previous series, right? There's always a fluidity to storytelling that I'm open to. Like I said, when James calls, I pick up the phone. Well, the same is true for Kevin and Lou. So if Kevin Feige and Louis D'Esposito, if they're working on something and they're interested in working together, well, let's talk about it."

What is Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 About?

Marvel Studios describes Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 as follows: "Peter Quill, still reeling from the loss of Gamora, must rally his team to defend the universe along with protecting one of their own. A mission that, if not completed successfully, could quite possibly lead to the end of the Guardians".

Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 is now playing in movie theaters.