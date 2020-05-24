Guardians of the Galaxy Director James Gunn Reveals His Least Favorite Film Genre

✖

Like so many of us these days, James Gunn has been passing the time in quarantine with various Internet activities. Recently, ComicBook hosted a Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2 Quarantine Watch Party and Gunn took part in the event along with Chris Pratt (Star-Lord), Steve Agee (Gef), Sean Gunn (Kraglin/Rocket), and Pom Klementieff (Mantis). Gunn shared lots of fun behind-the-scenes tidbits, and some surprise guests also stopped by with cool content. The director also answers lots of fan questions on Instagram, and lately he's been taking part in the 30-Day Film Challenge. Each day, the director answers a new preset question, and we've been learning a lot about his taste. Yesterday, he revealed that his least favorite film genre is "erotic thriller," but he did have one exception.

“Day 11. My least favorite genre is 'erotic thriller' but I like this film. #30dayfilmchallenge What’s your favorite film from your least favorite genre?,” Gunn posted. The actor included a photo of the movie Unfaithful, which was made back in 2002 and starred Richard Gere and Diane Lane. You can check out Gunn’s post below:

Gunn is also forced to spend much of his Internet time debunking filming rumors. Despite production on films around the world temporarily halting due to the coronavirus pandemic, the Internet started fluttering about earlier this month with word that both Black Panther 2 and Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 could start filming within the year. However, the movies probably won't start production by then for a variety of reasons. Even before productions were forced back, Guardians 3 was far from production due to Gunn's prior commitments with The Suicide Squad. Not only does the threequel not have a release date from Marvel Studios, but Gunn himself has confirmed time and time again he will finish all work on The Suicide Squad prior to starting production on Guardians 3.

