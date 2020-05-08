James Gunn Reveals Status of Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 Script

✖

Fans of both Marvel and DC have a lot to look forward to when it comes to James Gunn content. The director was lucky enough to wrap production on The Suicide Squad before the coronavirus shut down many productions, and he's also got Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 in the works. He revealed earlier this year that he'd already begun working on the threequel script, and he's revealed some fun info about the long-awaited movie on social media. According to a recent tweet, it appears Gunn is pretty far along in the writing process. In fact, he might even be done with the script!

“Writing a first draft of a screenplay is like a zebra. I knew a guy once who had a pet zebra. It was pretty tame, he'd pet it and nuzzle it, feed it carrots and stuff. I said, ‘What is it, just like a horse?’ He told me no,” Gunn tweeted. “I have every faith in you to not half ass it! You haven’t let us down and even during those dark times I knew in my blood you’d be the ONLY person to deliver Vol 3 and will do an interstellar job! Now please have a background Alien zebra in a crowd scene,” @ItsMeBilly1974 replied. “Vol 3 is long past the first draft stage,” Gunn clarified. You can check out the tweets below:

Recently, ComicBook hosted a Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2 Quarantine Watch Party. Gunn took part in the event along with Chris Pratt (Star-Lord), Steve Agee (Gef), Sean Gunn (Kraglin/Rocket), and Pom Klementieff (Mantis). Gunn shared lots of fun behind-the-scenes tidbits, and some surprise guests also stopped by with cool content.

Gunn spent plenty of his time during the event talking about easter eggs in the film, teasing that the coordinate numbers shown on screen in the sequel are very important. It's possible that whatever secrets they hold could tease something about the upcoming Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3, as a similar Easter Egg was used in the first film to tease Vol. 2.

