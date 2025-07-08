James Gunn Calls Superman His First Superhero Movie (Is He Right?)

James Gunn has made a name for himself helming a handful of beloved comic book adaptations, but he believes Superman is the first superhero movie he’s made in his career. While promoting the upcoming DC Universe reboot, the Superman director and DC Studios co-head spoke with IGN and reflected on his history in the Marvel and DC franchises. He pointed out that his projects prior to Superman (including his indie cult classic Super) aren’t really about superheroes — even though casual audiences might put them under the “superhero movie” umbrella. Gunn’s other works have dealt with characters who aren’t exactly altruistic at all times.

“One of the interesting things to me is I don’t think I’ve ever really made a superhero movie,” Gunn said. “I’m thought of as the guy who makes superhero movies, right? But when you think about it, Super … it’s a guy wearing a costume that’s beating people up with a wrench. He’s not really a superhero. Then I made the Guardians movies. They’re space adventurers. Then I made The Suicide Squad. They’re super-villains. Peacemaker is a crazy man. And then, Superman is the first superhero movie I’ve ever made.”

Superman also marks another significant “first” for Gunn as he ushers in a new era of his career. It’s the first feature film of the new DC Universe franchise, looking to kick off a string of successful DC Comics adaptations. The reboot is off to a good start so far, as Superman has earned very positive reviews and is projected to have a strong opening weekend at the box office.

Even before Superman hits theaters, Gunn is already thinking about the future. He’s teased he’s writing some kind of Superman follow-up, and he’s also overseeing the development of other films featuring DC superheroes. Currently in the works are the Batman movie The Brave and the Bold and a new Wonder Woman film. So as a producer, Gunn is about to add several more superhero movies to his resume.

Gunn has an interesting perspective on his comic book adaptations, one fans might not have considered before. On one hand, the characters in his past films have done heroic actions. The members of Task Force X defeat Starro; the Guardians of the Galaxy are among those fighting against Thanos’ forces in the Battle of Earth. Despite this, the likes of Star-Lord, Rocket, Bloodsport, and Harley Quinn don’t exactly fit in the traditional mold of a superhero a la Spider-Man or Superman. Task Force X consists of criminals. Before the Guardians formed, Rocket and Groot were mercenaries, while Star-Lord was a pirate. It’s easy to see why Gunn doesn’t classify these characters as “superheroes,” considering their morally ambiguous pasts.

Perhaps this is why Gunn’s Marvel and DC adaptations have all been critically successful. He has a unique understanding of what makes the different characters work. Knowing that Star-Lord is more of a space adventurer than a superhero, Guardians of the Galaxy became a space opera about finding an unconventional family. Gunn didn’t shy away from Task Force X’s violent tendencies in The Suicide Squad. And his Superman has emerged as a beacon of light and hope, perfectly tapping into the sensibilities of that character. Gunn is famous for giving deep-cut comic characters time in the spotlight, injecting his distinct style into unexpected hits, but if he can tap into what makes everyone from Superman to Polka Dot Man special and memorable, the DCU is in strong hands.