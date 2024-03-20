Did James Gunn Just Tease Another Hero Headed to the DC Universe?

DC Studios' wave of superhero projects have provoked quite a lot of speculation, as fans are thinking a lot about what James Gunn and Peter Safran have planned for the future. A wave of new DC Universe of movies and Max-exclusive television shows has already been announced, but there has been plenty of room for other characters to cameo or be introduced within that — and it looks like Gunn might have sparked theories about one. On Wednesday, Gunn took to both Instagram and Threads to share the cover for Paul Jenkins and Bernard Chang's 2011 miniseries DC Universe Presents: Deadman #1. This, naturally, has led to speculation that the titular character, Boston Brand / Deadman, might be headed to the DCU.

This isn't the first time that Gunn has shared this exact Deadman cover on social media, as he previously used it in a 2022 Halloween post. He has also posted covers of DC characters on his social media without any sort of context, as he has previously done so for Mister Terrific and Captain Atom. It's worth mentioning that, less than a year later, Edi Gathegi was confirmed to be playing Mister Terrific in Gunn's Superman reboot, so we'll have to wait and see if Deadman's arrival is also on the horizon.

Who Is DC's Deadman?

Created by Arnold Drake and Carmine Infantino in 1967s Strange Adventures #205, Boston Brand / Deadman is a circus trapeze artist who, after getting murdered, gains the ability to possess any living being. Deadman searches the DC Universe for his killer, and eventually becomes a member of teams like the Justice League Dark and the Seven Soldiers of Victory.

At the moment, it is unclear where Deadman could potentially make his debut in the DCU, outside of a potential solo venture or a long-awaited Justice League Dark project. On paper, the most likely candidate might be James Mangold's Swamp Thing movie, since the characters have crossed over. There's also a chance that he could be an out-of-left-field cameo in some other project that has already been announced, whether that be Waller, Creature Commandos, or something else.

What Is on the DC Universe Slate?

As Gunn and Safran revealed back in January of 2023, the initial DC Studios slate for "Gods and Monsters" will include movies for Superman, The Brave and the Bold, Supergirl: Woman of Tomorrow, Swamp Thing, and The Authority. It will include the HBO Max television shows Waller, Booster Gold, Lanterns, Paradise Lost, and an animated Creature Commandos series. A live-action Teen Titans movie is also reported to be in the works, but has not been officially confirmed by DC Studios.

"We're honored to be the stewards of these DC characters we've loved since we were children," Gunn and Safran said in a statement when their roles were first announced. "We look forward to collaborating with the most talented writers, directors, and actors in the world to create an integrated, multilayered universe that still allows for the individual expression of the artists involved. Our commitment to Superman, Batman, Wonder Woman, Aquaman, Harley Quinn, and the rest of the DC stable of characters is only equaled by our commitment to the wonder of human possibility these characters represent. We're excited to invigorate the theatrical experience around the world as we tell some of the biggest, most beautiful, and grandest stories ever told."

What do you think of James Gunn posting about Deadman on his social media? Do you hope the character makes his way into the DC Universe? Share your thoughts with us in the comments below!