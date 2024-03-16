Teen Titans: Which Characters Should Appear in the DCU Movie?

The DC Universe got a pretty surprising update on Friday, with reports indicating that a live-action Teen Titans movie is in development at DC Studios. The film, which would be a part of James Gunn and Peter Safran's revamp of the DCU, is being written by Supergirl: Woman of Tomorrow's Ana Nogueira, and would introduce a whole new take on the ensemble of younger heroes and sidekicks. As fans of the Teen Titans comics know, there are tons of heroes and villains who have joined the team over the years, making the prospect of nailing down the roster particularly interesting. While there's no telling what shape the Teen Titans roster will take by the time it hits the big screen, we wanted to break down just a handful of characters who could be fun amongst the film's ensemble. Who Are DC's Teen Titans? The concept of the Teen Titans originated in 1964's The Brave and the Bold #54, through an alliance between Kid Flash, Robin, and Aqualad. The team's roster has grown exponentially over the years, featuring characters such as Speedy, Bumblebee, and Hawk and Dove. The concept of the Teen Titans might be best known through Marv Wolfman and George Pérez's beloved 1980s relaunch of The New Teen Titans, which added Raven, Starfire, Beast Boy, and Cyborg to the team and also revamped the roster as young adults. The team has appeared in countless pieces of media over the years, including the animated series Teen Titans and Teen Titans Go!, and the recent live-action series Titans. DC Studios' Teen Titans movie will be the second big-screen feature starring the team, after 2018's animated spinoff Teen Titans Go! To the Movies. So, who would we want to see on the DCU's Teen Titans roster? Keep scrolling to find out, and share your thoughts with us in the comments below!

Damian Wayne (Photo: DC) Let's start with one character who is definitely confirmed to be a part of the DCU – Damian Wayne / Robin. The Brave and the Bold, a live-action film centered around the dynamic between Damian and his father, Bruce Wayne / Batman, was one of the first projects to be confirmed for the franchise. While the role of Damian has yet to be cast and The Brave and the Bold does not have a release date, we know the character is on the way. Teen Titans is not only a logical project for Damian to appear in after The Brave and the Bold, but it is a team that he has history with, joining the team for an arc in 2010. He then became the team's leader in 2016's DC Rebirth relaunch, shepherding two different versions of the team.

The New Teen Titans (Photo: DC) Let's be perfectly honest — Dick's teammates on the Wolfman and Perez New Teen Titans roster feel like theoretical shoe-ins for the movie. Koriand'r / Starfire, Rachel Roth / Raven, Garfield Logan / Beast Boy, Victor Stone / Cyborg, Donna Troy / Wonder Girl, and Wally West / Kid Flash have all become quintessential parts of the Titans mythology across comics, animation, and more. It's safe to assume that some combination of them will be in the Teen Titans movie, both to honor the team's legacy, and to help establish some pockets of the DCU canon, like Wally's connection to The Flash mantle, and Donna's ties to Wonder Woman and the Amazons of Paradise Lost.

Aqualad (Photo: DC) An iteration of Aqualad has been connected to the Teen Titans since the group's inception, when Garth ended up being one of the team's founding members. In the years since, the Aqualad mantle has evolved even further — and honestly, an argument can be made for either Garth or Jackson Hyde appearing on the team in the DCU. Jackson, in particular, came close to appearing in live-action through a You Brought Me the Ocean television series, which was conceived for the previous DCEU and produced by Charlize Theron. Maybe that project could get a second life in the DCU, after the character makes his debut in Teen Titans.

Arsenal (Photo: DC) The protege of Oliver Queen / Green Arrow, Roy Harper has had a truly one-of-a-kind DC history. More often than not, that has included some sort of connection to the Teen Titans, both as Speedy and as his older mantle of Arsenal. With Gunn previously revealing on social media that Green Arrow is one of his favorite DC characters, fans have been eager to see how the "ArrowFam" factors into the DCU. Honestly, introducing Roy through the context of Teen Titans could be the first step.

Bumblebee (Photo: DC) Another mainstay of the Teen Titans as a team — albeit, one who is not yet a household name — is Karen Beecher / Bumblebee. Originally introduced in the Teen Titans book in the 1970s, Bumblebee is regarded to be one of DC's first Black superheroines, and her tenure as a costumed crimefighter has made her a fan favorite. In recent years, thanks to an arc on Teen Titans Go! and the World's Finest: Teen Titans miniseries, Bumblebee has reentered the fold of the team, so maybe a movie appearance could be her next step.

Blue Beetle Gunn has already confirmed multiple times that Xolo Maridueña will be reprising his role as Jaime Reyes / Blue Beetle in the DCU, after debuting in his standalone Blue Beetle solo film last year. While there are a few other confirmed projects he could very well appear in, including Peacemaker Season 2 and the Booster Gold television show, Beyond that, Teen Titans could be a fun vehicle for Jaime's next appearance — not only did he join the team in the 2000s, but he has been in their roster in a handful of DC animated movies. He would also provide a recognizable face on the team for general audiences who saw Blue Beetle.

Ruthye (Photo: DC) One of the first ten projects that Gunn and Safran announced was Supergirl: Woman of Tomorrow, an upcoming live-action film based on Tom King and Bilquis Evely's recent comic miniseries of the same name. Woman of Tomorrow follows Kara Zor-El / Supergirl (Millie Alcock) on an intense interplanetary mission to help Ruthye Mayre Knoll, a young cosmic warrior in search of revenge. If Ruthye were to potentially stick around following the events of the Woman of Tomorrow movie, a Teen Titans movie could be a fun place for her to end up. Sure, there currently isn't any comic precedent for Ruthye joining the Teen Titans, but that doesn't mean it couldn't work.